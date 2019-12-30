BANNED BY SBR

Received the following this morning:



You have been banned for the following reason:

multiple accounts

Date the ban will be lifted: Never



Attached the following response:



I don't have multiple accounts. I have an account and my son has an account. He is home on Christmas break from college at my residence and will be leaving in a few days. I have been a member for multiple years, I would guess 10+. I believe his account was approved while he was studying in Grenada. I would like you to review my situation and let me know your findings. I eagerly anticipate your response.



I've been a PRO Member for multiple year and have never had a problem with them??????