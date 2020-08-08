Barcelona vs Napoli: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW! And why you NEED to bet over like me!

1st leg ended 1-1. If Napoli get one (which they will) then Barcelona need at least 2 to advance.This match will be more entertaining than sleeping with your dream woman. This match will have all the makings of a firecracker for these reasons:1. This can essentially be Messi's last champions league match ever for Barcelona and for this reason I believe Barcelona's manager Setien will provide a ton of wrinkles throughout the match which will include at times an all out attacking formation of 4-3-3. Part of this is also because he has no other choice. The players he has at his disposable right now are mainly attacking. He has nothing to lose (he and everybody have been getting shit on for a while now) and his team needs to put on a show.2. Napoli manager Guttaso will set his team up LIKE ALWAYS of playing on the counter but I firmly believe once he witnesses the free flowing vibe of the match, he will instruct his homies to venture forward more in order to end any hope Barcelona might have to advance. Make no mistake, Napoli will score at least 1 today. I said it. There is no if ands or buts about it. Barcelona has been one of the more inconsistent teams at the back since the restart, inconsistent in general.3. Messi, Griezmann and Semedo cant afford to pick up even a YELLOW otherwise they will be suspended for next match if they advance (rule changes) with the most important part being right back Semedo. Semedo isnt going to risk heavy tackles and that hesitation might just be enough for LorenO Insigne or Mertens to side step him and fire one home. Believe that.I am locked in over 2.5, 3 -127 for a decent amount but this is gambling, you have to take risks which will exactly be what you will witness in this match. Two teams taking risks especially Barcelona in order to advance because this is much more than just a soccer match for many on and off the pitch, this defines players and managers futures!