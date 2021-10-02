Bearcat Love

I have them at 50/1 to win it all, if they can get by NDU and then run the table, I think they have a legit shot at the playoffs. In a normal year teams like Clemson and OSU are always in, but Clemson is out, and OSU is in some trouble, they need to win out to have any chance, Oklahoma has looked shaky this year, at some point they'll probably lose a game, and I'm not sure Oregon is good enough to go undefeated, there's a good chance both Bama and UGA are undefeated when they play in the SEC championship game, in that scenario they both get in regardless of who wins that matchup, but if ever there was a year for a non power 5 conference team to make it, it could be this year's Bearcats, of course a long way to go, but if they win today, I'm feeling pretty good