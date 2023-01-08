Bears are on the clock

Trade Fields while his value is at its highest.....but that won't happen.
 
Trade Fields while his value is at its highest.....but that won't happen.
Agree completely.

Justin Fields is spectacular, not solid.

Broken plays rarely succeed in the NFL postseason.

When do they work?

Broken plays many times take place in the second half of a non-competitive game against subpar competition.

Fields' highlight reel looks good, but his poor judgment, costly turnovers and shaky fundamentals overshadow the occasional break-away run.
 
think I saw a stat fields 16 fumbles and only lost 2 of them....seems like thats a lot of fumble "luck"
 
they like to hype up ohio st qbs, most are tight ends or runningbacks in disguise
Interesting to check the race of prominent quarterbacks at Ohio State since the early 1980s.

Before 2005, mostly white quarterbacks.

After 2005, mostly black quarterbacks.

No surprise really, given the broad views of African-American quarterbacks in football over time.

But the two groups shared one quality: a lack of sustained success.

1982 - Art Schlichter

1985 - Mike Tomczak

1988 - Tom Tupa

1992 - Kent Graham

1996 - Bobby Hoying

1999 - Joe Germaine

2004 - Craig Krenzel

2007 - Troy Smith

2011 - Terrelle Pryor

2016 - Cardale Jones

2019 - Dwayne Haskins

2021 - Justin Fields
 
You Have To Decide If Fields Is Your Guy Going Forward.

If He Is, Then You Go Into FLEECE Mode.

Dangle #1 Overall Pick, For Future Draft Picks.

Ex./ #1 and #2 This Year.

#1 and #2 Next Year.

But You Can Only Get That Draft Capital In A Trade, If The Team You Are Trading With, Wants A Certain QB.

No Other Position In Football, Will Get You That Draft Capital.

Unfortunately For The Bears, This Draft Doesn't Seem To Have A CAN'T MISS QB.
 
storud overrated, joe burrow wasnt good or black enough for ohio state, best black qb was conelius green, i also liked jim karsatos from sunny hills who was a badminton champion and rex kern
 
not a levis fan, young is nimble but more skinny than montana, think he gets injured often like tua. haener and hall underrated. fla qb is low wunderlich and wild pitcher
 
I'm no GM and have been wrong on some QBs before, but Bryce Young looks like a can't miss to me. Maybe he is a little slight....wasn't that a criticism of Brady? And what is he, 22? He could certainly pack on some muscle. But this isn't a Fields or Hurts type QB. He's not going to be running 10-15 times a game.
 
Constant 150 yard passing games if he's lucky on average don't translate successfully. Unless you have a proven defense to back the fact that you're not going to take a vast approach on being a quick strike team not to mention sporting an adequate defense to ultimately justify the ongoing issues that need adjustments in your passing game. I for one am not nearly as high as the rest of the opinions despite his near and occasionally spectacular flawless ability to make plays calling his own number.

So where does Matt Eberflus go from here with an 18% winning rate and a squad yielding 27.5 points per game other than landing a #1 future pick? Windy City faithful remain restless.
 
It's a tough parlay to hit.

An Ohio State quarterback achieving success in a Chicago Bears uniform.

Not much history at the position for either program.
 
the dream scenario for Chicago is to trade with Houston, then trade that pick to Indy, get one of the defensive studs and horde picks.
 
I wouldn't mess around. Just draft Will Anderson. Guy is a leader and probably going to be a defensive powerhouse off the edge for years to come.
 
yep.. that is a better way to get a QB for the jets. Picking a QB is hard , the Jets would get a better idea of what they are getting instead of guessing.
 
its that time of the year :

AM1000 this morning :

Dave Kaplan while calling the Bradley/ISU game gets a text from Bret Boone

Bret Boone had Warren Sapp on his podcast

Kaplan listens to the audio Boone sent him during a commercial break

Sapp says the bears are looking to trade fields and grab bryce young

Kaplan texts boone back asking if Sapp is "tapped in"

Boone quickly responds that sapp is "tapped in" and has sources on this
 
