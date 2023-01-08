Bears are on the clock

they like to hype up ohio st qbs, most are tight ends or runningbacks in disguise
Trade Fields while his value is at its highest.....but that won't happen.
storud overrated, joe burrow wasnt good or black enough for ohio state, best black qb was conelius green, i also liked jim karsatos from sunny hills who was a badminton champion and rex kernInteresting to check the race of prominent quarterbacks at Ohio State since the early 1980s.
Before 2005, mostly white quarterbacks.
After 2005, mostly black quarterbacks.
No surprise really, given the broad views of African-American quarterbacks in football over time.
But the two groups shared one quality: a lack of sustained success.
1982 - Art Schlichter
1985 - Mike Tomczak
1988 - Tom Tupa
1992 - Kent Graham
1996 - Bobby Hoying
1999 - Joe Germaine
2004 - Craig Krenzel
2007 - Troy Smith
2011 - Terrelle Pryor
2016 - Cardale Jones
2019 - Dwayne Haskins
2021 - Justin Fields
The bears have a storied history of converting can’t-miss qbs into misses.
If the Jets can find a QB they're a dangerous team next year, not a big Carr fan, but a change of scenery might do him good, Jimmy G another optiondon't forget my J-E-T-S in that sentence LOL
Burrow, Tua, Herbert and Hurts? 2020This quarterback class lays over last years. Maybe the best L5 years.
If teams are giving extra picks, you have to take them.I wouldn't mess around. Just draft Will Anderson. Guy is a leader and probably going to be a defensive powerhouse off the edge for years to come.