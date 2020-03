Quinn has always been good. Not sure if hes worth 70 millon but 13.2 million was freed with the Floyd release. You cant block everybody like Mack Hicks Quinn. Its impossible. Id expect Chicago to have a top 3 defense for sure next season.



Foles is interesting. We dont know much. He connected on that long TD pass in the opener and went out, was injured all season. If healthy, I would expect him to try to take the starting QB role from trubisky..