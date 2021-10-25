Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run the team meetings during Nagy's absence.
All NFL coaches must be vaccinated, and Nagy will require two negative tests 24 hours apart before he will be allowed to return.
The Bears currently have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list with offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson
and linebacker Caleb Johnson
being the latest to go on the list Sunday.
The others on the list are tight end Jimmy Graham
and outside linebacker Robert Quinn
, who is second on the team with 5.5 sacks.
Veteran running back Damien Williams
was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list before the Bucs game.