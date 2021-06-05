Belmont day card

IMO. the inner paths were bad at Churchill for both the Oaks and Derby day cards. Not just the rail but the inner 3 paths or so. So if you see Essential Quality was 4 wide on both turns and mathematically conclude he was the best horse in the Derby due to ground loss, keep in mind he was racing on the better part of the track. Some guy on a Wagertalk podcast thought the CD surface was "speed biased" yet only 3 wire jobs on the main track Derby day: one was Medina Spirit, who we know had a post race positive test, and Gamine, another Baffert runner who was in the 3-4 path most of the race but was life and death to win at 2/5 odds. Jackies Warrior did narrowly hold on as a big favorite in the Pat Day Mile. Domestic Spending and Colonel Liam dead heated in the Turf Classic, but Liam had a good trip while Domestic Spending had anything but a clear trip and was much the best, IMO.