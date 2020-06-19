Belmont Day thread

Normally Belmont Day is one of the best betting days of the year. It's a good, although not great, card. Plenty of stakes but some of the fields on the small side. Just looking at the card now.



FWIW, Hidden Scroll, who is running in the Jaipur, dumped his rider last time out, his first race ever on grass. For those that saw the race, he dumped Johnny V shortly after the start, collected himself, ran off and got the lead fairly easily, although benefitting from a 115 pound break in the weights. Now if he had finished in the money, it wouldn't have counted as a horse has to have the rider on throughout. Hidden Scroll ended up finishing dead last despite the 115 lb weight break. Granted, he was a bit rank, and cutting back to 6 furlongs should help, but if one finishes dead last with a 115 lb weight advantage, I have to assume he's not a fan of turf.