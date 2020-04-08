Bernie packed it in

blueline said:
I dont think stepahanie grisham ever did a formal press briefing,,,has that ever happened before......that freak kayleigh mcenany replaced her
You're right, she didn't hold one briefing. I don't know if you're familiar with McEnany, but she's been on all the political shows lying for the president, she's a Ttrumptard through and throughhttps://www.aol.com/article/news/2020/04/08/trumps-new-press-secretarys-troubling-remarks-are-coming-back-to-haunt-her/23973411/
 
kane said:
And that's why the new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made this move. He wants Kayleigh to appear on the TV defending Trump with her lies. She was recently in lock step with Trump when she said the virus isn't a threat to America. It won't make it to America. Nice work Kayleigh. You are a perfect fit for the Far Right Wing Trump administration.
 
blueline said:
She would be on the cnn shows with ana Navarro and Tara something...both republicans....one or both of those women made her cry when they called out her craziness
Ana Navarro and Tara Setmayer two conservative Republicans that didn't vote for Trump. I sure hope CNN doesn't allow Kayleigh on their station. All Kayleigh does is lie..
 
Last edited:
Navarro and Setmayer are conservatives who see through Trump and his lies, credit to them for putting country ahead of party, McEnany on the other hand is a full blown water carrier for the president, half of what she says are lies, the other half are statements that are misleading, she's a mini Trump who will defend dear leader at all costs
 
"Donald Trump's new press secretary, the former Trump 2020 campaign spokeswoman has come under scrutiny for her history of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, lying about Barack Obama, and disseminating racist content, among other troubling remarks"
 
"On March 12 McEnanay said 1 million Covid 19 tests had already been distributed in the US. A day later however, the Covid Tracking Project estimated that just 10,000 people had been tested for the virus nationally."
 
Bye Bye Bernie.

In my book, he's a good guy with miserable policies.

Impressive how he connected with young people.

Talk about a consistent message and thus, an above-average debater.

Will Bernie's Army support Biden?

Doubtful.
 
Last edited:
I think for the most part they will or stay home.
Have the books put up new lines on who Biden taps as VP? There were some lines a week or two ago but some seemed crazy to me.. I think he will stay with a female, unless the artificial intelligence says to do otherwise. Cuomo would be interesting, but I can't see it right now.
 
John Kelly said:
The election hangs on this question

The feeling is Bernie is one to say: I am taking my ball and going home

As much as he hates #IQ45 he might hate what the Dems did to him even more. Biden MUST speak to Bernie now and offer him a spot in the Cabinet if elected. If this happens Bernie can now say to his people to vote for Biden since Bernie will be a part of the Admin and that should get Bernie backers to be Biden backers

If not things will get dicey. Bernie voters probably won't vote for #IQ45. They just won't vote. And that is the same as voting for #IQ45

The 2016 Election was not decided by who DID vote but rather who DID NOT!

We know #IQ45's MAGAts will vote. We need Bernie's backers to come out and vote for Biden and only way that happens is if Bernie tells them to do so and the only way he tells them to do so is by Biden telling Bernie he will have a role in the Admin if he wins
 
winkyduck said:
Very true. I wonder if he ran against Trump in '16, how many D's would have supported him?
 
You are correct about "cult followings". I would say that Trump also has a % of this type. They would fall into the Charlottesville, Va... ("good people on both sides") types. Plus others.
The psychology of voters this year can be expanded a little bit, with a simple question. When are you going to share your income taxes? He has stated over and over again, it was because of audits. With a packed Supreme Court, it may never happen, but a voter with a brain , KNOWS THERE'S SOMETHING THERE. Of course we are courting the middle voters.
 
Heim said:
I was hoping he would get the nomination and pick a Ernie for VP, reviving the Ernie (Grunfeld) and Bernie (King) show with
the Tennessee Volunteers...
I saw a clip of Bernie Sanders shooting baskets.

No jump shot but he flicked his wrist like he has played the game.

He also dabbled with a bat and ball on the campaign trail last year.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1196220761842700288
 
John Kelly said:
Highly likely but, of course, not a lock.
Agree on both.

These are wild times. If this was like previous elections, barring a candidate dying of a heart attack, it would most certainly be Trump vs Biden. But this are crazy times. And there is a LOT of time between now and the Democratic Convention in August. Or whenever they moved it back to.
 
If we divide the USA right down the middle and knowing only what we know today...the debates will be very revealing. Only 2 people. Take 45% that are locked in and could care-less for each side.. Now we are only looking at 10 % that care and will watch objectively. You have to think those 10% really REALLY care. They all know Trump is a salesman or why bother to tune in? Of course many factors can change before the debates. Forget the slogans and nonsense for these 10% that will decide the next president, these folks are OPEN minded and not subject to nonsense. In the end when you look in each guy's face the EYES, will tell the truth to them.
 
John Kelly said:
The group with education, no money, looking for handouts, and dont vote. A poor campaign strategy.

Whoson1st - you're correct.
 
