Bernie packed it in

The election hangs on this question



The feeling is Bernie is one to say: I am taking my ball and going home



As much as he hates #IQ45 he might hate what the Dems did to him even more. Biden MUST speak to Bernie now and offer him a spot in the Cabinet if elected. If this happens Bernie can now say to his people to vote for Biden since Bernie will be a part of the Admin and that should get Bernie backers to be Biden backers



If not things will get dicey. Bernie voters probably won't vote for #IQ45. They just won't vote. And that is the same as voting for #IQ45



The 2016 Election was not decided by who DID vote but rather who DID NOT!



We know #IQ45's MAGAts will vote. We need Bernie's backers to come out and vote for Biden and only way that happens is if Bernie tells them to do so and the only way he tells them to do so is by Biden telling Bernie he will have a role in the Admin if he wins