"Best Bets: 2021 college football season win totals"

Fallica: The Monarchs didn't play last year and new head coach Ricky Rahne inherits a team that went 1-11 in 2019. ODU should beat Hampton but likely will not win another nonconference game. Maybe D.J. Mack from UCF wins the starting QB job, but who knows how much talent there is in the skill spots surrounding him? If they win four games, I'd be really surprised. They are well behind everyone in C-USA East and probably even UTEP in the West.Walder: After a winless 2020 campaign, Kansas kicks off 2021 and the Lance Leipold era with what should be an easy win over South Dakota. After that, there are not only no gimmes, but there are also no likelies. Kansas is a significant underdog, according to FPI, in every single one of its remaining contests. Every Big 12 team except for Kansas ranks in FPI's top 50. The Jayhawks crack triple digits.So why the over here on the Jayhawks, who have the lowest total (if we factor in vig) of anyone on the board? Because we don't round down their chances of winning every one of those last 11 games to zero. We have to think probabilistically or at least, lean on FPI to do that for us. Kansas has a 13% chance to beat West Virginia, for example. A 23% shot against Duke. It's 9% against Coastal Carolina. Those add up. And altogether, we make the Jayhawks -- as weak as they are compared to the rest of their conference -- more likely than not to hit two wins this season. Given the +175 juice, that's a bet worth taking.Connelly: On the other end of the bell curve, you've got teams that won't be good but have good odds of beating their win totals. You just have to pick which team makes you the least-queasy to back. ULM, Bowling Green, UNLV and Kansas are all at 1.5 wins, and SP+ thinks each of them have pretty good odds of going over that, if only because of the schedules they each play.The best odds of the bunch appear to be ULM's. SP+ projects Terry Bowden's new team 124th overall -- quite bad -- but the schedule features three opponents projected 118th or worse. An 0-12 or 1-11 season is certainly on the table, but SP+ gives the Warhawks an 86% chance of winning at least two games. The +130 odds are equivalent to a break-even point of 43%, so there's a TON of value here.Fallica: It's not even a lock they beat Jackson State. Even if they win that one, this is a team that had one game decided by fewer than 18 points a year ago. The offense is searching for a QB -- maybe it will be OC Rich Rodriguez's son Rhett. The two-deep is littered with freshman and sophomore starters. Even if help arrives from the transfer portal, this is a full reboot in Year 0 under new head coach Terry Bowden.Connelly: This one has the same logic as ULM. SP+ projects the Rebels 122nd, but they play three teams projected 113th or worse, plus another five worse than 80th. SP+ gives them an 82% chance of winning at least two games, and +110 means the break-even point is at 48%. That's good value, and that's before we take the "second-year leap" concept into account -- if a new coach is going to ignite his program and jump forward a good amount, it's most likely to happen in his second year. Theoretically, that only adds more value.Kezirian: I am on the other side of my colleague. Look, it's going to be difficult for either of us to win this with ease. The Rebels will have a few calls and the winner will likely be decided by a fourth down or two. I just am going to err on the side of UNLV not making the necessary plays. This program went winless in 2020 and only covered its season finale. I am not a huge fan of head coach Marcus Arroyo, so while I understand the concept of improvement to Year 2, that might be minimal.