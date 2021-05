"Best bets on 2021 NFL season win totals

The Patriots were active in free agency this season, but not a lot of moves really wowed me. Many of the players they added have had injury issues or were role players -- not consistent playmakers. I'm still not sold on Cam Newton (I believe he will struggle again this season), and the AFC East is a more competitive division now than ever before.The biggest move for the Giants this offseason might have been the signing of free agent WR Kenny Golladay , who gives Daniel Jones and this offense a downfield threat. I was impressed with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's unit this past season. DE Leonard Williams balled out with 11.5 sacks, and the Giants improved an already good secondary by adding CB Adoree Jackson to play opposite James Bradberry . This is no sleeping Giant, and I expect more than seven wins this season.A warm body would be an upgrade over Adam Gase, but Robert Saleh sure seems like exactly what this organization needs. He comes across as a man with transparency, integrity and likeability. The San Francisco defense responded well to him, and that figures to make the trip east. Now, the question is how will the Jets fare with what figures to be a rookie QB. I feel like Sam Darnold got a raw deal, but I also believe he has a low ceiling. BYU's Kyle Wilson is expected to be the heir apparent and drafted second overall, and I expect him to be a serviceable signal-caller out of the gates.The schedule does provide winnable games. The Jets host the Jaguars, Bengals and Eagles, while visiting the Texans, Panthers and Broncos. Of course they still have 11 other games. I am optimistic this team can scratch out seven victories.Gase and Darnold -- who finished last in QBR in 2020 -- are gone. No matter how you want to divide the blame between them, their departures are upgrades for the Jets, particularly when we know a high draft pick (likely Zach Wilson) is coming in to replace Darnold.There's a young core that has either already played well or flashed serious potential, including DL Quinnen Williams , S Marcus Maye , WR Denzel Mims and LT Mekhi Becton . WR Corey Davis and DE Carl Lawson only add upside. And they've got a second first-round pick coming in thanks to their swindling of Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade. Don't get me wrong; it's an unproven team with an offensive line remains a serious concern. But beating six wins in a 17-game regular season doesn't seem like too much to ask.I don't think Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be on the 49ers by the time Week 1 rolls around. If he is, that means the 49ers usedfirst-round picks (the two they traded plus the No. 3 overall) on a player that they aren't even going to play this season? I don't buy that, especially because of the $25 million the 49ers would save if they cut him -- money they'll need next year or the year after, when they'll need to spend on talent to replace the first-rounders they lost.Working off that take, is a team with a rookie presumably starting the majority of the season worth a 10-win line with plus money on the under? I don't think so. Kyle Shanahan is an excellent coach, but rookies invite variance and downside, so I like plus money on the under.Only three of the 64 possible win total bets are giving +120 juice, and one of them is shockingly the 49ers' under. This is a team that won six games in 2020 and has reached double-digit wins once over the past seven seasons. Yes, the 49ers were overwhelmed with injuries and are a logical rebound team in 2021, but they're also a team with a major question mark at the all-important quarterback position. It's almost unheard of for a team to select a quarterback with an early first-round pick who doesn't go on to play significant snaps as a rookie. With the 49ers' trading up to third overall, their first-round investment figures to be busy out of the gate, and you rarely want to be on the over in that circumstance.The 49ers have a below average offense and a good defense and will be playing in a division with three other legitimate playoff contenders. My early projection for the 49ers is 9.5 wins, which makes the under 10.0 at +120 very attractive.Tampa was one of the luckiest teams in the NFL last season, winning games in the postseason they should not have (vs. the Packers and Saints) and being one of the healthiest teams, especially in regard to their starters. We see it every season; there is always that one team that avoids the injury bug and wins games without having to tap into their reserves. I don't expect that to happen again this season. The Bucs were able to retain all of their marquee players, and they plan to run it back with the same core group.But this will be a much more competitive division than most think. Don't sleep on the Falcons, the Saints aren't going anywhere (even if it is Taysom Hill starting at QB), and the Panthers are going to make some noise.Washington hands down has the best defense in the NFC East and probably a top-five unit in the NFL. I like what the team did in free agency by signing Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete for the starting quarterback job, a job I believe he wins. FitzMagic will give Washington the best opportunity to win games; he plays smart and will get the ball into his playmakers' hands -- and Washington has several. The addition of WR Curtis Samuel to play opposite Terry McLaurin will limit the shadowing McLaurin had to deal with all last season. Washington could add another star defensive player to the mix (perhaps Penn State LB Micah Parsons) with the 18th pick, which could make the defense even more frightening."