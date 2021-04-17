"Best bets on 2021 NFL season win totals
ESPN PLUS ($ MATERIAL)
The NFL draft is right on the corner, and betting opportunities are already here for the upcoming season.
Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill released its win totals for all 32 NFL teams, providing an opportunity to get a head start on the 2021 campaign.
Our analysts -- Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh, Tyler Fulghum, Mike Clay, Anita Marks and Seth Walder -- offer their best bets on the numbers they like.
Over/under win totals
Atlanta Falcons over 7 (-115)
Marks: Matt Ryan is not chopped liver, folks. He might be in his mid-30s, but he can still sling it. I'm excited to see what new head coach Arthur Smith is going to create around a very explosive offense, especially if the Falcons add Florida TE Kyle Pitts to the mix. Seriously, no one will be able to stop Pitts, playing alongside Julio Jones and Hayden Hurst in the red zone. Dean Pees takes over an Atlanta defense that played better at the end of the season. Many are underestimating the Falcons. If they draft Pitts, watch out!
Carolina Panthers over 7.5 (+110)
Marks: The question is, do you believe Sam Darnold is an upgrade at quarterback over Teddy Bridegwater? If you do, then the over is the play. I am a believer in Darnold. He was sold a bag of lemons with the Jets and never had a fair shot at success. This is a new beginning for Darnold, who will be working with an excellent head coach in Matt Rhule and a good coordinator in Joe Brady.
The Panthers won five games last season, and five of their losses were by five points or less. I expect Christian McCaffrey to play more than three games this year, the wide receiving corps is a huge upgrade for Darnold, and the Panthers should address their offensive line in the draft with the eighth pick.
Dallas Cowboys under 9.5 (-130)
Kezirian: The only positive vibe is that QB Dak Prescott returns from injury. While that will obviously improve the offense, this is still a subpar team. The defense ranked in the bottom third in numerous categories, and I doubt that changing defensive coordinators will solve all those problems. Additionally, I think Mike McCarthy is one of the league's worst coaches. Since Green Bay fired him, the Packers have posted consecutive 13-3 records. That says a lot and his performance last season did nothing to soften my opinion.
While the NFC East was a punchline last season, I think it will be significantly better this season, as both Washington and the Giants appear as though they've improved. I believe either could win the division, along with Dallas. Plus, the schedule-makers did Dallas no favors. Outside of their division, the Cowboys must hit the road to face the Bucs, Chiefs, Saints, Vikings, Patriots and Chargers. Would you be that surprised if they lost all six of those road games?
Marks: The wrong team is favored to win the NFC East this season. Washington should be favored, not the Cowboys. Prescott is coming off a severe ankle injury, so I don't expect him to be as mobile as in years past. The offensive line is not what it once was -- Tyron Smith and Zack Martin both will turn 31 this year -- and there is not a lot of depth at the position. After signing Prescott to a monster deal, there was very little cap space for the Cowboys to do much elsewhere, and they have a lot of needs, especially on defense. I'm not a huge believer in McCarthy, and if Jerry Jones mortgages the farm to jump up to No. 4 to grab TE Kyle Pitts, ignoring other areas of concern, I like the under even more.
Denver Broncos under 7.5 (-125)
Kezirian: Drew Lock operated one of the more pedestrian offenses in 2020 and ranked 29th in Total QBR. That means he was worse that Carson Wentz, who led the NFL in interceptions in only 12 games. Vic Fangio often appears lost in several situations where he must manage his timeouts effectively. The defense had its moments, but the unit only ranked in the middle of the pack of most categories. Obviously Von Miller's return from injury will help, but there is only so much the defense can do to offset such a weak offense. Simply, there isn't much to like about this team."
