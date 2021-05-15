"Best bets (or fades ;) for the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs"

"Best bets for the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
Playoff hockey is back! The first-round matchups for the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs are set, which means betting options galore.
Here are some of the bets we like throughout the postseason. Our panel includes ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian and ESPN NHL writers Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski.
Check out the entire NHL playoff schedule here.
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.
Boston Bruins (-145) over Washington Capitals in series
Kezirian: The Bruins begin the playoffs facing perhaps the one team that can match their physicality. However, the Caps are dealing with the injury bug, and with Game 1 on Saturday, the status of star forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov is still unknown. The Bruins' top "perfection" line already poses a serious matchup challenge, and if Washington's top guys miss multiple games, Boston has a chance to cruise. Washington's stingy defense might limit the Bruins, but now with a second line featuring midseason acquisition Taylor Hall, the Bruins ultimately should have too much firepower.
Bruins (+145) -1.5 games over Capitals in series
Wyshynski: This series feels like two ships passing in the night. Since the Hall trade, the Bruins have lost twice in regulation when they've iced a full lineup. Hall gave them a legitimate second scoring line, something they've lacked in recent postseasons. Combine that with Tuukka Rask playing in a non-bubble postseason -- where he has a career .926 save percentage -- and it spells trouble for a Capitals team that has literally limped down the stretch. Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie missed time due to injury. Kuznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov were on the COVID-related absences list. Rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek has played well beyond the minutes the Caps intended for him this season. The Capitals had a negative goal differential against Boston this season. It's a bad matchup for them.
Tampa Bay Lightning (-140) over Florida Panthers in series
Kezirian: The reigning Stanley Cup champions begin their title defense with an in-state series against the Florida Panthers. These two teams led the league in penalty minutes, but the Lightning are poised to actually take advantage of that with the power play clicking at 22.3%. Plus, the Lightning are adding their best player, Nikita Kucherov, who missed the entire regular season but is slated to play the opener.
Tampa Bay, despite some regular-season struggles, is still a force. The Lightning have a Vezina-winning goalie in net, four lines that can score with anybody, and a solid defense led by Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Victor Hedman. Florida is obviously solid, but Tampa Bay is just too deep.
Tampa Bay, despite some regular-season struggles, is still a force. The Lightning have a Vezina-winning goalie in net, four lines that can score with anybody, and a solid defense led by Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Victor Hedman. Florida is obviously solid, but Tampa Bay is just too deep.