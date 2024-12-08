Best football play-caller/play-designer

Thanks for telling me you don't understand football without you having to actually post it.Payton is one of the best in the business. Brees probably owes a large part of his success to him.And now Nix might be playing like the best rookie QB in the class right now, it's not a coincidence.And it goes well beyond what he does with QB's, the guy understands match-ups and how to get favorable one's for his offense.I don't even like the guy but watched him for years in the NFC South, can break down a defense with the best of them.You want to hide a guy or two on defense you don't want Payton coming to town.......