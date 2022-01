i went to meetings at crystal cathedral back in 1989 room 227, teddy kgb told me he was at the same meetings around 1993, i ran into one of the sponsors at dennys a few yrs ago, he has been going to the meetings for 40 yrs now. hasnt made a bet in 27 yrs 5 months and 12 days he told me. most of them back went i went were "low ball" poker players or horse bettors, i think i was one of only 2 sports bettors. i was the youngest by a lot.