It was 16 year old lefty Anna Davis cruising along the backside of Augusta National seemingly without a nerve or a care in the world en route to a 69 to win the three round Augusta National Womens Amateur tournament. She never acknowledeged the crowd once and seemed to play like it was just a Saturday playing with her dad and her brother at some municipal golf course. Davis -1 won by one shot over an LSU golfer who faded late after getting to -3 going into 17.