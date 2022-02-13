Bet Under on Cam Akers' Rush Attempts Prop in Super Bowl LVI

Going into the biggest game of the season, very few expected Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers to be active let alone starting but the Florida State alum has defied odds to play.Akers suffered a torn Achilles training prior to camp in July and subsequently missed 16 games before returning for the final game of the season.In his first game, it was clear the Rams RB lacked explosiveness and wasn't hitting the holes as he normally would resulting in just 3 yards on 5 carries. Depth RB Sony Michel was the bell-cow rushing 21 times as backup RB Darrell Henderson was on IR due to an MCL injury suffered against the Vikings Week 16.Once the playoffs began, the Rams began to ease Akers into a starting role and gave him a solid 17 carries as they tried to acclimate him to a normal workload. He was inefficient with his touches and again lacked burst while plodding Michel managed more yards on 4 less carries.In the win versus the Buccaneers, Akers looked much worse on more carries (24) averaging only 2 yards per carry. However, in this game Akers solidified the starting role amassing 80% of the teams carries.The Conference Championship featured a more dynamic Akers as he managed 48 yards on 13 carries but relinquished his majority stake in the running game after he suffered a shoulder injury. He was able to return but was less of a factor and was unable to practice the first week after the injury before logging a FP in back to back days this week.Earlier this week we predicted a healthy Henderson would return from IR and playThis is a huge boon for the Rams running game as he filled in well for Akers rushing for a career high 688 yards and five touchdowns. It will be the first time since Week 15 of last year that both Akers and Henderson will suit up in the same game.It has been almost seven weeks since initial injury meaning we expect a healthy Henderson going into the Super Bowl and the bulky back should absolutely steal carries from a RB still rounding into form.The Rams will head into the Super Bowl with a three-headed monster at RB with Akers, Henderson and Michel all vying for opportunities. The Rams have expressed a plan to "ride the hot hand" meaning the FanDuel prop of 15.5 carries for Akers is high as this number paints a picture of a full workload.Expect his carries to fall short of 16 and you can even sprinkle in a little on the under rushing yards prop as we alluded to early weekBet : Cam Akers U15.5 Rush Attempts