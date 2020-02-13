BetAmerica (nj)

Nice offer for new players$1,000 risk free betI got on the phone with them tonight (while food shopping) and it's pretty straight forward with only one caveat. If you lose your $1k bet, you must rollover the replacement $1k 3x in 7 days in order to keep their replacement money. And no favs beyond -250 with the "bonus" money. I thought the 7 day thing was odd and asked her twice but she said that's the rule.They have android only app and cage at Golden Nugget.