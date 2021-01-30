BetDSI controversy resolved

Patrick McIrish

OCCams raZOR
In all my days of hearing excuses, and at the RX I used to help players get paid from books where there was a conflict, this is the FIRST and worst excuse to stiff someone I've ever heard.

Apparently my "test account" enabled me to make not 1, or 2, or even 3 deposits, but more than that without ever a question.

My "test account" instigated DSI to email me offers, work for deposits repeatedly through my personal email account. For over 2 years.

My "test account" had me conversing with 5 or 6 different people at one time or another, not one ever informed me my account was not real.

No one ever informed me I was only eligible to deposit, not take monies out.

In fact when I finally asked for a SMALL w/d even up until 10PM last night all I had to do was (again) send pics of my DL, CC, utility bill, selfie and so on......

Do that final hurdle and get paid. And this was after several conversations and fake excuses presented not to get paid.

New rollovers appeared out of nowhere, my PIN was told to be changed, brand new policies were created.

Now overnight with an EOG rep mediating, I was informed from the #1 guy over there I have no claim, my account was fictional the whole time......

I was assigned a "test account" and didn't realize it. It was a deposit only test account, LOL.

Guys, I know I'm opinionated and pissed a lot of folks off but this is nothing short of theft and everyone should be aware.

This is a blatantly obvious freeroll perpetuated by DSI that is ongoing.

I have no facts but after seeing all this I strongly believe they are packed and ready to haul ass after the SuperBowl.

If you have any ways to recoup any money from this place I would suggest you do it IMMEDIATELY.

They have a 100% bonus out there, they can't process checks, they are refusing to pay players, they wouldn't be the first to disappear after the SB.

More details to follow.
 
Patrick McIrish

I have no evidence to support this opinion but this book is not going to be around for long.

In history several places have offered up 100% bonuses, refused and/or delayed to pay players, and immediately after the SB disappear.

This is exactly what DSI is doing right now.

I hate to suggest this, but any and all means to recoup money from this outfit should be instigated.

I know I got a lot of "enemies" but this is blatantly wrong, this concerted to stiff over a w/d this small, something has to be going on.

More details to follow if needed, I have everything needed to support my claims above.

Props to John Kelly for allowing this to stay up this time.
 
John Kelly

I took down Patrick's inflammatory post two days ago simply to investigate the matter before creating a controversy.

Patrick's story seems legit and I have no reason to doubt him.

I reached out to my BetDSI contacts for their side of the story.

I relayed Patrick's account number and deposit amount to the powers-that-be at BetDSI.

The man who handles the payment department at BetDSI rarely makes a mistake and my source at BetDSI says "the guy doesn't miss anything."

There are two sides to every story, sometimes three or four.

But it's hard to know the truth when you're not intimately involved in the situation.
 
Patrick McIrish

I understand John, you've been nothing but a pro and I appreciate it. Obviously none of this is your doing.

Frankly had it not happened to me, not sure I would believe it either. At best I'd have some doubts.

If nothing else it's AT LEAST an ongoing freeroll that DSI has going on......

My account was eligible for as many deposits as I wanted, but at no time eligible for a pay-out.

I sure wish "that guy that doesn't miss anything" had informed me somewhere along the way, LOL.
 
Patrick McIrish

John Kelly said:
There are two sides to every story, sometimes three or four.

But it's hard to know the truth when you're not intimately involved in the situation.

I agree there are always more sides to the story.

Here's the thing though, I have made several deposits that can be proven, now the reality is I was never eligible to be paid.

Any details beyond this are almost irrelevant.

If you accept money from players and knowingly not going to ever give them a chance to win, it's wrong. Period.

How convenient BetDSI has a guy "that never misses anything" not realize some players are being blatantly stolen from each and every day.

Anyway the amount is small, that's a small relief but still it never feels good to be beaten out of your money.
 
FairWarning

Patrick McIrish said:
I agree there are always more sides to the story.

Here's the thing though, I have made several deposits that can be proven, now the reality is I was never eligible to be paid.

Any details beyond this are almost irrelevant.

If you accept money from players and knowingly not going to ever give them a chance to win, it's wrong. Period.

Anyway the amount is small, that's a small relief but still it never feels good to be beaten out of your money on a freeroll from DSI.

I've always believed some places pay just who they have to (influential posters), damn the rest.
 
Patrick McIrish

FairWarning said:
I've always believed some places pay just who they have to (influential posters), damn the rest.


Yeah, I have to believe that. Hard for me to think I'm the only one secretly assigned a non-winnable "test account".

And when players share their story some people will be doubtful, that's understandable.

It's like an arm Doctor who has the correct arm amputated 90% of the time.

When the 10% who had the wrong arm cut-off complain the other 90% have a hard time believing it.

I'm sure they've paid many people, I even trusted them up until this point even with the D/C- rating at SBR.

Live and learn.

I'm not getting paid but I truly believe anyone with post-up funds there are in danger! Get your money out now is my advice.

Not revenge, just experience speaking. More than one had their bags packed and ready to go after SB, all the while offering up 100% cash bonus.

That's exactly what BETDSI is doing right now.

An excuse this pathetic makes it clear and obvious something is amiss.
 
FairWarning

Patrick McIrish said:
Yeah, I have to believe that. Hard for me to think I'm the only one secretly assigned a non-winnable "test account".

And when players share their story some people will be doubtful, that's understandable.

It's like an arm Doctor who has the correct arm amputated 90% of the time.

When the 10% who had the wrong arm cut-off complain the other 90% have a hard time believing it.

I'm sure they've paid many people, I even trusted them up until this point even with the D/C- rating at SBR.

Live and learn.

I'm not getting paid but I truly believe anyone with post-up funds there are in danger! Get your money out now is my advice.

Not revenge, just experience speaking. More than one had their bags packed and ready to go after SB, all the while offering up 100% cash bonus.

That's exactly what BETDSI is doing right now.

An excuse this pathetic makes it clear and obvious something is amiss.

Not knocking Fishhead or others like him, but those guys rarely have problems getting paid. They carry a lot of forum weight when they post that they get paid.
 
Patrick McIrish

And BTW before dinner, let me ask this......

If I owned a book and became aware a player sent money unaware he couldn't get paid, at the very LEAST I would send him back his deposits.

I haven't asked for that, I understand by the huge efforts they've already undertaken it's not going to happen and frankly I want nothing to do with this MF'er.

Keep the money, keep every dollar.

I think when you admit like you have a post-up player sending in money yet was never getting paid, you're a thief and need to be exposed to as many people as possible,

Might not be your turn today but your turn is coming if you keep dealing with folks like this at BETDSI.
 
Blackcloud said:
WTF is a test account?

how many sides to that story can there be?

No kidding.

I'm a little disappointed they didn't come up with something better.

They tried. Had me doing manufactured rollovers, sending in all kinds of documentation and so on....

In the old days these shit books who didn't pay would at least have an "our fraud investigators" discovered this, that, or the other excuse.

They tried but came up with nothing.

I'm a little disappointed with the no-win deposit only "test account" excuse.

I'm probably biased but that's the most preposterous excuse I've ever read to keep a players money. Absolutely pathetic.
 
Patrick McIrish

And BTW it's a small amount of money but if it was 25 cents I'd bring the fing heat until I could bring it no more.

I'll give you anything. I'm far from a big shot but would give this money to someone if asked......

In fact offered at one point to donate it to charity if they agreed not to keep the money.

They said I was using the wrong PIN #and couldn't respond, LOL. I just used the same PIN# an hour before!?

You steal a penny that belongs to me you got an enemy for a long time.

Granted, not much I can do but I will expose you to as many people as possible.....

That's a GOD DAMNED fact.
 
Patrick McIrish

FairWarning said:
Probably not a bad idea to get money out right now, as more states become legal. Getting paid right before the SB is better than right after.

Absolutely I'd try and get my money out right now. After SB it slows down, with this move they are clearly low on funds......

That's why they are offering 100% CASH bonus right now. Low funded books do that when the money is running low.
 
FairWarning

Funny, here is a post from Fishhead at SBR in the payouts thread from this month (not a single DSI report though)

SBG GLOBAL
3k and 5k last 10 days, both about 5 hours
BTC

GREAT SHOP, hard to believe D- here
 
Patrick McIrish

cheapseats said:
Something going down and JK wishes to not post the sides and reasons. Not a place I'd consider until or unless BDSI provides absolutes.


There are no absolutes other than they take money knowing they aren't going to pay out since it's a "test account".

I expected a character assassination of some sort, maybe bringing up the Shrink incident from 20 years ago.

Even that would have been better than I was assigned a deposit only account with no chance to win yet happily accepting my money.
 
Patrick McIrish

I don't blame John at all. The only thing he knows is up until even last night I was getting email from them telling me what to do to get paid.

After several other things I needed to do, the last one was a "new policy" they needed of front and back of DL, CC, utility bill, selfie and so on even though they had it on file.

I sent that to John for one reason - to show him that what I was saying was true. Even after I produce this there will be another reason not to pay!!

I sent all that back and sure enough today I was informed I was playing under a "test account" all this time and wasn't eligible to win.

John has to stay neutral for obvious reasons but no question in my mind he's smarter than this.

Some hard-up MF'ers at DSI these days, you've been warned.
 
John Kelly

Patrick McIrish said:
I don't blame John at all. The only thing he knows is up until even last night I was getting email from them telling me what to do to get paid.

After several other things I needed to do, the last one was a "new policy" they needed of front and back of DL, CC, utility bill, selfie and so on even though they had it on file.

I sent that to John for one reason - to show him that what I was saying was true. Even after I produce this there will be another reason not to pay!!

I sent all that back and sure enough today I was informed I was playing under a "test account" all this time and wasn't eligible to win.

John has to stay neutral for obvious reasons but no question in my mind he's smarter than this.

Some hard-up MF'ers at DSI these days, you've been warned.



And I don't blame you, Patrick, for being upset.

Patrick, did you ever sense you were ineligible to win?

Again, it's difficult to rule a final judgment on the case when you don't know all the details.

To Cheap's point, where he said I'm not posting all the sides/reasons, it's only because I don't know all the details.

I have no reason to distrust Patrick's story, while simultaneously trusting my source at BetDSI to always to do the right thing.

There's an issue here somewhere and I don't think it has anything to do with an ability to pay this small amount.
 
Patrick McIrish

John Kelly said:
Patrick, did you ever sense you were ineligible to win?


No, not to the point I thought it was all a total freeroll.

I was kind of shocked at what went on with my first deposit. Sent it in, small, I'll have to check the amount.....

After I sent it though they told me I needed to send in DL, utility bills and all that stuff.

"I send that now or when I ask for a w/d"? I hadn't posted up in a while so not completely up to date.

His response was just so off-putting, it did give me pause, he told me right off "not negotiable".

And made a point to say "we have your money, it won't be released until you do this".

I thought it was strong but a lot of bookies aren't great at customer service so didn't associate that with getting stiffed.

Ironic isn't it I had to produce all that just to open a "test account" isn't it John? Why would they want that information if I couldn't win?

And then want the SAME information again when I asked for a w/d, LOL.

And when provided a 2nd time finally tell me I didn't have a real account at all?

Just rhetorical John, I'm not asking you to comment.

They scammed me and will certainly scam others in the future if they stay open......

No one makes this blatant of a move to steal if planning to stick around.
 
Blackcloud

Guy deposits multiple times. Wants a withdrawal. Now its a “test” account.

LMFAO

and we think there may be another side to this story?

LMFAO again

no wonder this place has become the shithole that it is with that kind of thinking
 
raiders72001

John Kelly said:
And I don't blame you, Patrick, for being upset.

Patrick, did you ever sense you were ineligible to win?

Again, it's difficult to rule a final judgment on the case when you don't know all the details.

To Cheap's point, where he said I'm not posting all the sides/reasons, it's only because I don't know all the details.

I have no reason to distrust Patrick's story, while simultaneously trusting my source at BetDSI to always to do the right thing.

There's an issue here somewhere and I don't think it has anything to do with an ability to pay this small amount.

JK- you aren't to blame and it's nice that you went to bat for McIrish. When you are talking small amount, how much is that?
 
Patrick McIrish

raiders72001 said:
JK- you aren't to blame and it's nice that you went to bat for McIrish. When you are talking small amount, how much is that?


Of course John isn't to blame but he hasn't gone to bat for me. He's not going to. I understand the why.

He did play mediator and pass on to me that I won't get paid, I was assigned a "test account" only good for deposits.

He just relayed what he was told. I appreciate it because although I was fairly certain I wasn't getting paid it was nice to make it official.

I don't have the exact amount Raiders in front of me but less than a dime, I believe somewhere between $850-$950.

That's what makes it so pathetic.
 
Patrick McIrish

Here's the last email from yesterday, assigning ONE MORE task before getting paid.

This was after another false rollover they wanted completed and so on.

Apparently no one at DSI realized it was a fake account until John's contact filled him in....

Lucky for them deposits were allowed, the guy "that doesn't miss a thing" failed to realize I wasn't able to be paid.

Talk about a freeroll, wow.



Vasko <[email protected]>
Fri 1/29/2021 3:02 PM

To: You

Dear Mr.XXXXXX


We are contacting you from the BetDSI Customer Service Department in
regards to your recent payout request.

We want to inform you that your request is currently ‘pending’ until we
receive the following information:
»Picture of the front and back of your credit card, last for digits :XXXX
»Picture of a recent utility bill (cable, electric, water, gas or,
phone/cell phone)
»Picture of your ID. (driver’s license)
»Selfie picture of you holding your ID. (driver’s license)

Please email your information to: [email protected]. Make sure
you add your BetDSI account number in the subject line.

Kindly send pictures, not scanned copies of your documents. We suggest
you use your mobile phone or digital camera, then attach the pictures to
your email.
- The picture has to be clear, and show all 4 corners of the card.
- The utility bill needs to be in the account holders name, and it
should show the registered BetDSI account address.

If we do not receive your documents in the next 48 hours, your payout
request will be cancelled. Feel free to send the documents at your
earliest convenience and resubmit your payout request.


We appreciate your cooperation.
Best Regards,

Vasko


--
This email has been checked for viruses by Avast antivirus software.
https://www.avast.com/antivirus



They had this information but I did it again last night. I sent a copy to JK and BetDSI.

Wanted John to see for himself that a w/d was never coming, no matter how many hoops I jumped through.

I knew at that point he was my only chance at getting paid.

Today they told him I had a test account all this time and they were keeping the money, I was not eligible for a pay-out.

And that's that.

I say the same thing I would say if it was anyone else - that's so preposterous I'd be embarrassed trying to pass that off as the truth.

In essence they admit giving out a deposit only account. That's pure desperation at stealing money.

Anyway, sorry, I'm an Irishman, you'll have to live with my anger for a few weeks, I need to get this out of my system. :)
 
raycabino

That's unreal. I don't even know what to say. How can you take deposits and not pay the account off when it wins? I'm baffled. What did they say about your deposits? Do you get them back at least and, if not, why not?
 
