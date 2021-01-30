BETDSI not paying - I have a "test account", LOL!!!

In all my days of hearing excuses, and at the RX I used to help players get paid from books where there was a conflict, this is the FIRST and worst excuse to stiff someone I've ever heard.



Apparently my "test account" enabled me to make not 1, or 2, or even 3 deposits, but more than that without ever a question.



My "test account" instigated DSI to email me offers, work for deposits repeatedly through my personal email account. For over 2 years.



My "test account" had me conversing with 5 or 6 different people at one time or another, not one ever informed me my account was not real.



No one ever informed me I was only eligible to deposit, not take monies out.



In fact when I finally asked for a SMALL w/d even up until 10PM last night all I had to do was (again) send pics of my DL, CC, utility bill, selfie and so on......



Do that final hurdle and get paid. And this was after several conversations and fake excuses presented not to get paid.



New rollovers appeared out of nowhere, my PIN was told to be changed, brand new policies were created.



Now overnight with an EOG rep mediating, I was informed from the #1 guy over there I have no claim, my account was fictional the whole time......



I was assigned a "test account" and didn't realize it. It was a deposit only test account, LOL.



Guys, I know I'm opinionated and pissed a lot of folks off but this is nothing short of theft and everyone should be aware.



This is a blatantly obvious freeroll perpetuated by DSI that is ongoing.



I have no facts but after seeing all this I strongly believe they are packed and ready to haul ass after the SuperBowl.



If you have any ways to recoup any money from this place I would suggest you do it IMMEDIATELY.



They have a 100% bonus out there, they can't process checks, they are refusing to pay players, they wouldn't be the first to disappear after the SB.



More details to follow.