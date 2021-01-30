BETDSI not paying - I have a "test account", LOL!!!

In all my days of hearing excuses, and at the RX I used to help players get paid from books where there was a conflict, this is the FIRST and worst excuse to stiff someone I've ever heard.

Apparently my "test account" enabled me to make not 1, or 2, or even 3 deposits, but more than that without ever a question.

My "test account" instigated DSI to email me offers, work for deposits repeatedly through my personal email account. For over 2 years.

My "test account" had me conversing with 5 or 6 different people at one time or another, not one ever informed me my account was not real.

No one ever informed me I was only eligible to deposit, not take monies out.

In fact when I finally asked for a SMALL w/d even up until 10PM last night all I had to do was (again) send pics of my DL, CC, utility bill, selfie and so on......

Do that final hurdle and get paid. And this was after several conversations and fake excuses presented not to get paid.

New rollovers appeared out of nowhere, my PIN was told to be changed, brand new policies were created.

Now overnight with an EOG rep mediating, I was informed from the #1 guy over there I have no claim, my account was fictional the whole time......

I was assigned a "test account" and didn't realize it. It was a deposit only test account, LOL.

Guys, I know I'm opinionated and pissed a lot of folks off but this is nothing short of theft and everyone should be aware.

This is a blatantly obvious freeroll perpetuated by DSI that is ongoing.

I have no facts but after seeing all this I strongly believe they are packed and ready to haul ass after the SuperBowl.

If you have any ways to recoup any money from this place I would suggest you do it IMMEDIATELY.

They have a 100% bonus out there, they can't process checks, they are refusing to pay players, they wouldn't be the first to disappear after the SB.

More details to follow.
 
I have no evidence to support this opinion but this book is not going to be around for long.

In history several places have offered up 100% bonuses, refused and/or delayed to pay players, and immediately after the SB disappear.

This is exactly what DSI is doing right now.

I hate to suggest this, but any and all means to recoup money from this outfit should be instigated.

I know I got a lot of "enemies" but this is blatantly wrong, this concerted to stiff over a w/d this small, something has to be going on.

More details to follow if needed, I have everything needed to support my claims above.

Props to John Kelly for allowing this to stay up this time.
 
I took down Patrick's inflammatory post two days ago simply to investigate the matter before creating a controversy.

Patrick's story seems legit and I have no reason to doubt him.

I reached out to my BetDSI contacts for their side of the story.

I relayed Patrick's account number and deposit amount to the powers-that-be at BetDSI.

The man who handles the payment department at BetDSI rarely makes a mistake and my source at BetDSI says "the guy doesn't miss anything."

There are two sides to every story, sometimes three or four.

But it's hard to know the truth when you're not intimately involved in the situation.
 
I understand John, you've been nothing but a pro and I appreciate it. Obviously none of this is your doing.

Frankly had it not happened to me, not sure I would believe it either. At best I'd have some doubts.

If nothing else it's AT LEAST an ongoing freeroll that DSI has going on......

My account was eligible for as many deposits as I wanted, but at no time eligible for a pay-out.

I sure wish "that guy that doesn't miss anything" had informed me somewhere along the way, LOL.
 
I agree there are always more sides to the story.

Here's the thing though, I have made several deposits that can be proven, now the reality is I was never eligible to be paid.

Any details beyond this are almost irrelevant.

If you accept money from players and knowingly not going to ever give them a chance to win, it's wrong. Period.

How convenient BetDSI has a guy "that never misses anything" not realize some players are being blatantly stolen from each and every day.

Anyway the amount is small, that's a small relief but still it never feels good to be beaten out of your money.
 
I've always believed some places pay just who they have to (influential posters), damn the rest.
 
