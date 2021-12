Re: beth mowins hurts my ears



Ill take a million of her over 1 mack brown anyday. I watched every friday night as that old bastard botched every name and call possible. He also thinks every punt could be a fake. Gotta watch for the fake here on 4th and 22 from their own 6 yard line. Its impossible for me to believe he was a great coach aftee hearing him. Cant have a procedure penalty here.. just cannnnt. The worst.

Shes not even in my top 5 of bad. The guy who calls big 12 on fox acts like every first down is a hail mary to win the game. Drives me batty.

Anyone ever watch btn there is a guy Ill find his name. He seriously has no idea whos playing.

He kept pronouncing the Nw QB thorson as Thodson for the entire game!

Jay fealy got fired because he was so inept. Probably gonna go for 2 here now that theyre down 9