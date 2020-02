Re: Better Call Saul



Here are my takes. And, yes, I think it's an outstanding show:



I think Chuck definitely is dead. The money meant nothing to him. He was overcome by despair due to the firm kicking him out, losing his pride when his brother showed him up at the court hearing and most of all from his mental illness. It was too much for him.



Interesting observation Heisenberg about Gus being gay. You could be right. I never thought about that. Or he could just be a-sexual. His ego/motivations/desires just could be driven by fooling the public and a desire for revenge agaisnt Hector and the Cartel.



Kim was too overworked and burdened. That's why she got in a car crash. I don't find her very interesting. It's my guess she will leave law and get into a new phase of her life - without Jimmy.



I do think, Mr. Merlin, the show's writers do have a plan. I'm hoping - and expecting - the show to be renewed for a fourth season.



Breaking Bad was an all-time TV great. But Better Call Saul definitely stands on its own. Excellent show!