Betting individual props, do players have an advantage?

jimmythegreek

Been doing well with these in the NBA playoffs. Brunson was going as high as 28 per game at dog money but put the brakes on him since he got injured, and s ored 10 and w6 since in games 2 and 3. Switched up my gears to Hart and Divencenzo in rebounds and points respectively, and succeeded. Sometimes the shift has to go to second and even third options when you consider matchups and injuries. Luka hadn't been 100 percent. The result is 3 straight unders while SGA seems to be a good over call thud far.
 
winkyduck

YES!

The amount bet on player props is a fraction of the action on the side or total. So the line can be off more than side/total and the books can be OK
 
John Kelly

Years ago, FanDuel and DraftKings positioned themselves as fantasy betting sites.

Today, they're living the dream.
 
Neveragain

Agree with all points mentioned above.
I’ll also add that Sports Books are charging higher vig to player props to protect their hold.
For NHL Pinnacle baseline prices on player props are -115/-115 and at Bet365 it’s-120/-120.
Would anyone beat NFL sides or totals with these prices?
For pros trying to earn a living from player props it’s like Frank B. says.
Question is can you get down and out?
 
John Kelly

Always liked a good Frank B. quote.

I'll never forget this gem when Frank B. was asked the difference between an advantage player and a flat-out mooch.

Frank responded without hesitation, "Advantage players, we are willing to work for our edge. Mooches simply want something for nothing."
 
Neveragain

Read today that Draftkings has acquired a small Vancouver based company, Sports Iq Analytics, to improve
Its hold on live wagering and props betting. Sports Iq Analytics is focused on odds making for the U.S. market using
machine learning and AI.
The move reflects the highly competitive industry with the market leading Books racing to offer more betting options
for customers.
It’s also widely acknowledged that a player who plays at Draftkings sports book is far more likely to gamble at
Draftkings online casino.
It’s just like Vegas. The resorts offers everything down to shoeshine and haircut so you will never have to leave the property.
Bandits.
 
TobyTyler

If you have the patience and watching the game, live player prop overs after slow starts good places to hit but the numbers come and go so quickly on the apps. Last night Garland was scoreless after first qtr, his live pts total was 14.5, with Mitchell out. Also, no idea on actual %s pts by qtr, but seems guys like Jokic and Tatum like to get others involved early, and their live pt totals drop after first qtr.
 
Heim

Books got murdered on Brunson under (38.5) the other night. Many of these syndicates are ready to pounce when books over adjust.
 
FaithMillsM2V

The key is research and understanding the dynamics of the game. Stats, player history, and current form all play a role. It's a mix of strategy and luck, but when you hit the mark, it's incredibly satisfying. Whether you're into sports or other events, individual props can make betting more engaging and rewarding.
 
