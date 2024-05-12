Betting individual props, do players have an advantage?

Been doing well with these in the NBA playoffs. Brunson was going as high as 28 per game at dog money but put the brakes on him since he got injured, and s ored 10 and w6 since in games 2 and 3. Switched up my gears to Hart and Divencenzo in rebounds and points respectively, and succeeded. Sometimes the shift has to go to second and even third options when you consider matchups and injuries. Luka hadn't been 100 percent. The result is 3 straight unders while SGA seems to be a good over call thud far.