I’ve heard that many were asking for this at EOG, so here are the BettorIQ records since inception six months ago:
NFL: 124-78-6 61.4% +51.3 units
CFB: 192-125-4 60.6% +68.6 units
CBB: 308-263-11 53.9% +18.4 units
NBA: 156-148-8 51.3% -2.2 units
Total: 780-614-29 56.0% +136.1 units
All plays are on a simple 1-2 unit scale. We do have rare 3-unit plays, but there has only been a grand total of 5 of those since we launched. Even 2-unit plays are semi-rare and represent less than 10% of all selections.
The PDF attachment has the records by handicapper for those who want to see how each professional sports bettor has performed.
