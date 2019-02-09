BettorIQ Records

For completeness, here are the total results for the remainder of the sports at BettorIQ:



MLB: +6.4 units

NHL: -26.7 units

Soccer: -8.3 units



These three sports haven’t reached critical mass for BettorIQ just yet, so I was very hesitant to include them for fear of anyone making snap judgments on them. First off, they were not anywhere near complete seasons and the samples were extremely small in these cases. As a result, they likely don’t accurately represent future expectations for clients. Secondly, they represent less than 4% of our overall revenue collectively at BettorIQ. Thus, they are immaterial to the overall picture at the moment.



MLB was only the last six weeks of the 2018 season since we launched in the late Summer. I will eventually include these in the totals, but not until we at least have more than half of a season under our belts as handicappers. We won overall but, again, not worth including with so few games. We have a good group and we’ll show a profit long-term with the grinders that we have.



NHL was all my doing and it was an utter disaster to say the least. However, we only had a grand total of three clients in the first month of the season (who each lost roughly 8-10 units) who purchased. At that point, they were all moved to another subscription where they went on to recoup their losses plus some. I did not let anyone purchase subscriptions from that point forward. So luckily, I was the only one who had to endure that hockey pain (the many overtime losses were so fun!). NHL was only offered until the All-Star break so it’s not a subscription option at BettorIQ right now. I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll find someone else who can turn in profitable results for next NHL season (they will surely be MUCH better than me!).



Soccer has VERY few clients and the sample is small due to the many breaks in the EPL league and the schedule with all of the midseason tournaments. I’ll eventually include this in the grand total as well, but we at least need to get close to a full campaign. Micah is our soccer guy and I’d lay a pretty big price (at least -300) on him winning over the full 12-month soccer schedule.



Again, I was cautious to release these partial results with the amount of selections (win or lose), but I know everyone prefers completeness and I have no problem with that.