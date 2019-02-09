BettorIQ Records

W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#1
#1
I’ve heard that many were asking for this at EOG, so here are the BettorIQ records since inception six months ago:

NFL: 124-78-6 61.4% +51.3 units

CFB: 192-125-4 60.6% +68.6 units

CBB: 308-263-11 53.9% +18.4 units

NBA: 156-148-8 51.3% -2.2 units

Total: 780-614-29 56.0% +136.1 units

All plays are on a simple 1-2 unit scale. We do have rare 3-unit plays, but there has only been a grand total of 5 of those since we launched. Even 2-unit plays are semi-rare and represent less than 10% of all selections.

The PDF attachment has the records by handicapper for those who want to see how each professional sports bettor has performed.
 

Attachments

W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#5
#5
No one is betting on the screen before plays are released. We have enough other places to get down and there are lots of books in Vegas you can hit without worrying about it impacting the places that matter.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#7
#7
Waz said:
No one is betting on the screen before plays are released. We have enough other places to get down and there are lots of books in Vegas you can hit without worrying about it impacting the places that matter.
Click to expand...
Waz....I hear the number of outs in Vegas are dwindling.....is that correct?
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

EOG Master
#10
#10
If three handicappers are on the same pick and it wins it is counted as 3-0

Would like to see the long term results of individual handicappers.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#12
#12
Sleepy said:
If three handicappers are on the same pick and it wins it is counted as 3-0

Would like to see the long term results of individual handicappers.
Click to expand...
Very good point. Also what about guys that are on opposite sides or totals? Were those games left off the record or simply recorded as 1-1 ?
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#14
#14
FairWarning said:
I think they should be included if they are different numbers ( over 53, under 54). If they are the same number, no.
Click to expand...
I would disagree given your example. If the given numbers would be open for a "middle" then I could agree with that. Over 51 and under 53.5.

But keeping plays in the team record where 1-1 is the only outcome should be cancelled out.
 
W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#15
#15
We do include games where two handicappers are on the same side in our overall records. The main reason is this – If a client purchases both my NFL and Andrew Lange’s NFL packages, and we are both on the Bears UNDER 48, then you as a client should be betting this game for twice as much as normal. That’s the only way you will receive the true results for each service. Additionally, our short history shows that when two handicappers line up on the same play, the results well exceed the normal win percentage and justify a larger bet.

We also include games where two handicappers are on opposite sides. However, this is “extremely” rare for us and we can count those instances on two hands. It’s natural that handicappers are going to disagree about a game from time to time, but our guys are very like-minded in their approach and it happens far less than most people would think.
 
Flipper

Flipper

EOG Enthusiast
#16
#16
Waz said:
We do include games where two handicappers are on the same side in our overall records. The main reason is this – If a client purchases both my NFL and Andrew Lange’s NFL packages, and we are both on the Bears UNDER 48, then you as a client should be betting this game for twice as much as normal. That’s the only way you will receive the true results for each service. Additionally, our short history shows that when two handicappers line up on the same play, the results well exceed the normal win percentage and justify a larger bet.

We also include games where two handicappers are on opposite sides. However, this is “extremely” rare for us and we can count those instances on two hands. It’s natural that handicappers are going to disagree about a game from time to time, but our guys are very like-minded in their approach and it happens far less than most people would think.
Click to expand...
Who is advantage? Rumor has it that it's all of you combined.
 
W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#17
#17
Advantage Group is not all of us combined. It was formerly Otto Sports at another site and was run by a small anonymous group led by Marty Otto. However, the makeup of the group was shaken up a bit in recent years and the new group was re-branded as Advantage Group when they came to BettorIQ. They have a low-volume, high win percentage strategy that many clients appreciate.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#21
#21
railbird said:
I wonder what the late groovin mahoovin would say
Click to expand...
Probably Groovin would say that the record is past-posted and incomplete (although in more colorful language).

Conveniently left out are Waz' NHL: 42-55-3, -27.57u and MLB: 2-7, -7.62u. (Disclaimer: my records for Waz start at Sept 22 so I missed the first few weeks of picks).
 
alldaycapper

alldaycapper

EOG Veteran
#23
#23
Transparency is something usually missing in Vegas. Much respect Waz for coming here and posting that.

I like listening to the guys at BettorIQ. A smart group for sure.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#24
#24
ComptrBob said:
Probably Groovin would say that the record is past-posted and incomplete (although in more colorful language).

Conveniently left out are Waz' NHL: 42-55-3, -27.57u and MLB: 2-7, -7.62u. (Disclaimer: my records for Waz start at Sept 22 so I missed the first few weeks of picks).
Click to expand...

What?

WAZ intended to set the record straight and then omitted his subpar hockey and baseball records.

Had his NHL and MLB records shown a profit, one must believe they would have been included in the recap.

Slippery, very slippery.
 
W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#26
#26
For completeness, here are the total results for the remainder of the sports at BettorIQ:

MLB: +6.4 units
NHL: -26.7 units
Soccer: -8.3 units

These three sports haven’t reached critical mass for BettorIQ just yet, so I was very hesitant to include them for fear of anyone making snap judgments on them. First off, they were not anywhere near complete seasons and the samples were extremely small in these cases. As a result, they likely don’t accurately represent future expectations for clients. Secondly, they represent less than 4% of our overall revenue collectively at BettorIQ. Thus, they are immaterial to the overall picture at the moment.

MLB was only the last six weeks of the 2018 season since we launched in the late Summer. I will eventually include these in the totals, but not until we at least have more than half of a season under our belts as handicappers. We won overall but, again, not worth including with so few games. We have a good group and we’ll show a profit long-term with the grinders that we have.

NHL was all my doing and it was an utter disaster to say the least. However, we only had a grand total of three clients in the first month of the season (who each lost roughly 8-10 units) who purchased. At that point, they were all moved to another subscription where they went on to recoup their losses plus some. I did not let anyone purchase subscriptions from that point forward. So luckily, I was the only one who had to endure that hockey pain (the many overtime losses were so fun!). NHL was only offered until the All-Star break so it’s not a subscription option at BettorIQ right now. I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll find someone else who can turn in profitable results for next NHL season (they will surely be MUCH better than me!).

Soccer has VERY few clients and the sample is small due to the many breaks in the EPL league and the schedule with all of the midseason tournaments. I’ll eventually include this in the grand total as well, but we at least need to get close to a full campaign. Micah is our soccer guy and I’d lay a pretty big price (at least -300) on him winning over the full 12-month soccer schedule.

Again, I was cautious to release these partial results with the amount of selections (win or lose), but I know everyone prefers completeness and I have no problem with that.
 
W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#28
#28
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Waz....I hear the number of outs in Vegas are dwindling.....is that correct?
Click to expand...
Viejo, I believe the number of independent Las Vegas outs was 14 when I moved here in 2010. We're currently sitting at 12 independent lines today. Consolidation has changed the industry for the worse, but we still have a pretty good mix and the apps have made things easier than before in some respects.
 
W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#32
#32
John Kelly said:
Good to hear, WAZ.

ER is a great guy too.

Cannot vouch for others on the team.
Click to expand...
ER is a great guy too. We've been friends for a while and I have a ton of respect for his handicapping skills. We built the team the right way as we only recruited long-term winners who pay the bills with their bets.
 
W

Waz

EOG Addicted
#33
#33
John Kelly said:
Now could you work your magic on Fighting Illini athletics?
Click to expand...
Lovie Smith was a disaster hire for the football team. Brad Underwood still has another year to prove himself, but I'm not very optimistic. John Groce is the man that set this program back at least a decade with his ineptitude.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
#35
#35
Waz said:
Micah is our soccer guy and I’d lay a pretty big price (at least -300) on him winning over the full 12-month soccer schedule.
Click to expand...
From Micah’s Bio:

Micah is also extremely passionate about soccer, specializing in ‘one-off’ international events. His meticulous research is beneficial on youth events, such as the Under20 women’s World Cup, the UEFA Under19 championships, Olympic Soccer, etc. The uniqueness of soccer betting provides Micah limitless chances to take advantage of the market. Which he is eager to share with fellow enthusiasts at his newest venture with BettorIQ.”

How is a guy who is so passionate about Soccer not know much about it? He thinks a “Goal Line,” means how much one team will beat another by and that 4 teams go up/down in English Soccer (it’s actually 3 that get promoted/relegated each season).

He must be a Modeler and thus may not need to know much about the game (still, he shouldn’t be disseminating false information via his literature and podcasts). If so, these, “one-off” International Events are harder to model than League Soccer.

It seems very odd.

Why wouldn’t he just specialize in a League? Some Leagues have less efficient pricing than others; this is very well known if you’re, “Extremely passionate,” about Soccer betting.

It seems like BS to me but I live this shit so maybe I am being too judgemental but I can’t escape the fact that it doesn’t add up….. he’s passionate about Soccer yet knows little about it; he specializes in “one-off” events where bigger edges, in general, can be found elsewhere and more often
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#37
#37
Waz said:
Lovie Smith was a disaster hire for the football team. Brad Underwood still has another year to prove himself, but I'm not very optimistic. John Groce is the man that set this program back at least a decade with his ineptitude.
Click to expand...
In the meantime, the Bruce Weber led Kansas State Wildcats with a 1 1/2 game lead in the Big 12. They couldn't wait to run him out.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#38
#38
We observe some rather selective sample size judgments by BettorIQ:

Waz' NHL sample of 42-55-3, -27.57u is apparently just too small to mention in the first overall post. However, his latest CBB runs of 32-17 (started Jan 26) to 43-23 (Feb 8) cumulative from Dec. 19th, were worthy of being prominently touted on the recap and website home page.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#40
#40
ComptrBob said:
We observe some rather selective sample size judgments by BettorIQ:

Waz' NHL sample of 42-55-3, -27.57u is apparently just too small to mention in the first overall post. However, his latest CBB runs of 32-17 (started Jan 26) to 43-23 (Feb 8) cumulative from Dec. 19th, were worthy of being prominently touted on the recap and website home page.
Click to expand...

Plane crashes are not advertised on the American Airlines website.

Hehe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top