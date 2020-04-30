Leave it to WazShady to take the best listen in Sports Investing, Dink, and turn it into a snooze fest.



Leave it to WazShady, in one of his recent podcasts about dispelling punting myths, to feed right into one while dispensing poor advice.



This guy is just unconscionable.



In his most recent, “Miseducation” video series, he's now preaching about line shopping and the long run value of a half-point. I've heard him say on his silly Tipster Podcast that losing a half-point here or a point there won’t matter much. I’ve heard him say it w/ my own ears.



WazShady, I know you're reading this, if the push rate on the "2" is three-percent, the value of going from +2 to +2' is not 11-cents, it’s about 6-cents. I was listening to your silliness in the background when you said, “11-cents,” and it stopped me in my tracks because it made zero sense, no pun intended.



THEREFORE:



+2’ -115 IS NOT BETTER THAN +2 -105.



You said that after you do this it for awhile you develop and intuitive sense for this stuff. I haven’t done the NFL forever and I intuitively knew this was craziness. How come you didn’t?



Get your shit together before you put out videos miseducating people. Your advice is going to get people killed.



You don’t care about educating people, this is all to drum up future sales because if you did care you wouldn’t be so fucking sloppy. You care about selling BettorIQ Subscriptions so people can sit back and enjoy the 100K winnings over 6 months (paraphrasing your “Infomercial,” words).