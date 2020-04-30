BettorIQ

I Trade Therefore I Am
Leave it to WazShady to take the best listen in Sports Investing, Dink, and turn it into a snooze fest.

Leave it to WazShady, in one of his recent podcasts about dispelling punting myths, to feed right into one while dispensing poor advice.

This guy is just unconscionable.

In his most recent, “Miseducation” video series, he's now preaching about line shopping and the long run value of a half-point. I've heard him say on his silly Tipster Podcast that losing a half-point here or a point there won’t matter much. I’ve heard him say it w/ my own ears.

WazShady, I know you're reading this, if the push rate on the "2" is three-percent, the value of going from +2 to +2' is not 11-cents, it’s about 6-cents. I was listening to your silliness in the background when you said, “11-cents,” and it stopped me in my tracks because it made zero sense, no pun intended.

THEREFORE:

+2’ -115 IS NOT BETTER THAN +2 -105.

You said that after you do this it for awhile you develop and intuitive sense for this stuff. I haven’t done the NFL forever and I intuitively knew this was craziness. How come you didn’t?

Get your shit together before you put out videos miseducating people. Your advice is going to get people killed.

You don’t care about educating people, this is all to drum up future sales because if you did care you wouldn’t be so fucking sloppy. You care about selling BettorIQ Subscriptions so people can sit back and enjoy the 100K winnings over 6 months (paraphrasing your “Infomercial,” words).
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
Uh oh.
This is craziness, absolute insanity that a "professional" puts out a video with such nonsense.

How the fuck could he not hear himself and say, "This doesn't sound right." How is that even possible?

Besides a Rec Bet on I think the Broncos in the SB, I haven't bet the NFL in like 7 years and I immediately rewound the video to make sure I heard him right.

John Kelly said:
Snoozefest?

I think WAZ in his professor's role played it too seriously.

He's a funny guy in "real life."
Dink is thee best listen in Sports Investing but you would never know that from that episode.
 
Last edited:
Born Gambler
Staff member
Seems like WAZ is stuck in the middle of an artist/scientist conundrum.

I chuckled when he said, "The model works until it doesn't."

Okay.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
That's 15 yards for UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS, tackling with the crown of the helmet below the belt.
NO! I refuse the penalty.

This guy is a Clown, talking about the value of line shopping and half-points from one side of his mouth and then about how giving up some line value is, "No big deal," from the other side of his mouth. The guy can't get his story straight because he doesn't play it straight and has situational ethics.

He then puts out a video talking about +2' -115 is better than +2 -105? Does that even sound right to you? Much less it being empirically false.
 
Last edited:
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
Seems like WAZ is stuck in the middle of an artist/scientist conundrum.

I chuckled when he said, "The model works until it doesn't."

Okay.
I told him years ago, from what little he shared about his modeling parameters that I thought he was sailing too close to the wind.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
One problem with analytics.

When the formulae become widely-publicized, they start to lose their impact.

Not only does the market absorb the information, but also the participants begin to "game the system."

Three quick examples: 1) Dr. Bob and his college football theories lost their effectiveness when revealed 2) When the Missouri Valley Conference figured out the RPI algorithm before any other college hoop conference and 3) When the NBA finally figured out Popovich and the Spurs were focused on corner 3's.

If you have an angle that works in the gambling arena or any other field, keep it to yourself.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
GameBred said:
NO! I refuse the penalty.

This guy is a Clown, talking about the value of line shopping and half-points from one side of his mouth and then about how giving up some line value is, "No big deal," from the other side of his mouth. The guy can't get his story straight because he doesn't play it straight and has situational ethics.

He then puts out a video talking about +2' -115 is better than +2 -105? Does that even sound right to you? Much less it being empirically false.
The red challenge flag has been thrown.

Let's go to the videotape.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
One problem with analytics.

When the formulae become widely-publicized, they start to lose their impact.

Not only does the market absorb the information, but also the participants begin to "game the system."

Three quick examples: 1) Dr. Bob and his college football theories lost their effectiveness when revealed 2) When the Missouri Valley Conference figured out the RPI algorithm before any other college hoop conference and 3) When the NBA finally figured out Popovich and the Spurs were focused on corner 3's.
Your model can change the environment in which it operates and the environment in which your model operates can also change.

For me, in regards to Waz's Model, what little I knew, and it's on here somewhere, i said to him that I thought he was sailing way too close to the wind.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
None of the MLB teams are using widely-available numbers like FIP or XFIP.

The smart MLB teams have more detailed homemade formulas created by math guys who specialize in machine learning and predictive models.

They keep the good stuff to themselves.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
I wonder if "spin rates" can be manipulated by young pitchers trying to make the big leagues.

Just like NFL prospects can be "workout warriors" or "combine freaks" by working exclusively on the league's unusual set of drills performed every February in Indianapolis.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
None of the MLB teams are using widely-available numbers like FIP or XFIP.

The smart MLB teams have more detailed homemade formulas created by math guys who specialize in machine learning and predictive models.

They keep the good stuff to themselves.
Conceptually, I know a shit ton about modeling, practically speaking, I have used Caveman Models in the past because I know what I don't know; there's alot of shit that goes into it and can go wrong.

Today, I use an unmodifed Poisson Model which is about as basic as it gets but I don't use that to trade, just to get some bearings,
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
I wonder if "spin rates" can be manipulated by young pitchers trying to make the big leagues.

Just like NFL prospects can be "workout warriors" or "combine freaks" by working exclusively on the league's unusual set of drills performed every February in Indianapolis.
I don't know much about this topic but if there is a way to game the system, people will try.
 
