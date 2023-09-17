Beware: Youbetonit and Funbet are Scam Sites!!!

Funbet.ag is a new scam run by an old scamster--namely Fred of Youbetonit. He stiffed several SBR posters, myself included. He transferred my Youbetonit funds to the new site as a supposed goodwill gesture, but after playing there for 3-4 months, he couldn't make good on a simple $500 payout. So it's basically the same broke-ass book with a different name.



Ironically, Funbet.ag is now advertising a a 200% bonus for football--the exact same offer that doomed the original site-Youbetonit.eu. Incidentally that old site is still operational and will gladly take your money despite being bankrupt. Both Funbet.ag and Youbetonit.eu should be avoided at all costs. Again, Fred manages both outfits and he's a proven crook.