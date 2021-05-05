Biden’s support on waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines leaves G7 in disarray

2
"Biden’s support on waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines leaves G7 in disarray

A dramatic policy reversal by the United States on vaccine patent protection has left a G7 meeting in disarray, with Canada and other countries conspicuously declining to issue support for the new U.S. position.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will now support a proposal from developing countries to allow a temporary waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents. The move is aimed at allowing new suppliers to begin manufacturing the vaccines, reducing the increasingly desperate global shortage of the doses.

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

“The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.”

EOG Master
If this goes through India and the 3rd world could vaccinate their billion + people far faster and cheaper, if it's really about public health who could have a problem with that?

Sadly it's not about public health.

It sure is nice of Biden to say yesterday that we're planning on sending much of our 60 million doses of vaccine we wont approve overseas in june or july, what a guy.

Apparently India has peaked already, and they know that, it's an empty promise.
 
2
I was also wondering about that. Yet the article makes it sound like Canada is, at best, undecided on the matter.

Sadly it's not about public health.

It sure is nice of Biden to say yesterday that we're planning on sending much of our 60 million doses of vaccine we wont approve overseas in june or july, what a guy.

Apparently India has peaked already, and they know that, it's an empty promise.
What's this vaccine? The 60 million AZ the USA is not planning on using or keeping?
 
EOG Master
Yup, and i believe we have like 20-30 million J & J that wont be used fully - prob 5-10 million at most. frankly we'll have tens of million more of pfizer and moderna in another month.

According to the latest report something like 310 million doses have been shipped and 249 given, that's almost enough to finsish - it'll take maybe 320 tops.
 
EOG Master
I doubt canada has the capacity and plants to rapidly produce vaccines, india does.
 
EOG Master
Here's todays report - we've shipped 321 million, that's prob enough considering the crash in demand. 40 million need a second dose but only 30 will prob get it, then you have at most 15-20 million more to go(first dose).

1620270866202.png
 
