"Biden’s support on waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines leaves G7 in disarray

"Biden’s support on waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines leaves G7 in disarrayA dramatic policy reversal by the United States on vaccine patent protection has left a G7 meeting in disarray, with Canada and other countries conspicuously declining to issue support for the new U.S. position.The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will now support a proposal from developing countries to allow a temporary waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents. The move is aimed at allowing new suppliers to begin manufacturing the vaccines, reducing the increasingly desperate global shortage of the doses.“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.“The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.”