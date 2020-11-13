Biden 306, Trump 232, Projected on NBC News website.

Just saw this a little while ago. Not sure when they originally projected and then posted these results.



The decision desk "called" the three states they had left as "too close to call" with 99% of the vote tabulated in each of the three states.



Arizona -- 11 electoral votes for Biden.



Georgia -- 16 electoral votes for Biden.



North Carolina -- 16 electoral votes for Trump.



The federal deadline for states to certify election results is December 8, 2020.



The Electoral College meets in the 50 state capitols and DC to vote on December 14, 2020.



January 6, 2021, Congress counts the electoral votes for President and Vice President.



Interestingly, this total is the exact opposite of the Clinton/Trump result in 2016 before elector defections.