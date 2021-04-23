Biden Aims at Top 0.3% With Bid to Tax Capital Like Wages

Of course there will be loopholes and tax shelters attempted, but it will at least begin to address the issues with the tax code. People who structure their earnings to be capital gains and then act like that's not really their profession will pay up. As any decent economist will tell you if you tax something more then you get less of it. As a nation are we really concerned if there are fewer paper financial transactions that benefit millionaires only? A ton of the money raised will come from those making millions off their options and from financial traders. Other avenues of revenue will come from the sales of multi-million dollar residences. I'd love to see a GOP senator in Kentucky or Alabama spin that one to their loyal flock of followers in trailer parks and rural shanty homes that its communism and it hurts them.