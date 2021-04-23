Biden Aims at Top 0.3% With Bid to Tax Capital Like Wages

It always amazes me this is how some GOP members get votes. 80% of the people who voted for GOP candidates because of taxes will NEVER make a million in a year in their lifetimes and they know it. But Biden is a communist and this infringes on their freedom. Just comical.
 
Of course there will be loopholes and tax shelters attempted, but it will at least begin to address the issues with the tax code. People who structure their earnings to be capital gains and then act like that's not really their profession will pay up. As any decent economist will tell you if you tax something more then you get less of it. As a nation are we really concerned if there are fewer paper financial transactions that benefit millionaires only? A ton of the money raised will come from those making millions off their options and from financial traders. Other avenues of revenue will come from the sales of multi-million dollar residences. I'd love to see a GOP senator in Kentucky or Alabama spin that one to their loyal flock of followers in trailer parks and rural shanty homes that its communism and it hurts them.
 
  • People earning $1 million would pay 43.4% with Obamacare levy
  • Total tax rates for New Yorkers, Californians could top 50%
This is interesting considering the highest tax bracket is 37%. The investment income tax is 3.8% on investment income of couples that have AGI of over $250,000. Most investment income is qualified dividends and long term capital gains. Which has a favorable tax rate of 15% or 20%. As usual Mr. Top is spreading misinformation.


So 37% on ordinary income. 23.8% on dividends and Cap Gains. Don't see how this blended average equals 43.4%. It's a lie!

I love how this Trump humper uses the term Obamacare levy. LOL
 
This is interesting considering the highest tax bracket is 37%. The investment income tax is 3.8% on investment income of couples that have AGI of over $250,000. Most investment income is qualified dividends and long term capital gains. Which has a favorable tax rate of 15% or 20%. As usual Mr. Top is spreading misinformation.


So 37% on ordinary income. 23.8% on dividends and Cap Gains. Don't see how this mixed average equals 43.4%. It's a lie!
do you need the money to subscribe to bloomberg?
 
I got a horse for you two today. The #1 in the 5th at SA.
The White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for those earning $1 million or more, to 39.6%, according to people familiar with the proposal. That wouldn’t affect many. Only about 0.32% of American taxpayers reported adjusted gross income of more than $1 million and capital gains or losses on their returns, according to Internal Revenue Service tax return data from 2018.The move would send the top federal rate on the appreciation in assets sold by the rich as high as 43.4% when including a surtax to help pay for Obamacare. And it would upend a century-old precedent of under-taxing investment relative to wages and salaries.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.
 
it will be more like 95% will pay the bill and the rest will get away without paying the bill that is coming
It doesn't look like these comments reconcile with the proposals you're trafficking. Keyword proposal. Another keyword word is only .32% have AGI over 1 million. Why are you using this nonsense to fuck with everyone. We could simply watch Fox News if we wanted to hear fear mongering?
 
It doesn't look like these comments reconcile with the proposals you're trafficking. Keyword proposal. Another keyword word is only .32% have AGI over 1 million. Why are you using this nonsense to fuck with everyone. We could simply watch Fox News if we wanted to hear fear mongering?
just posting what is in the news



here is another one.... one day your accounting job will be obsolete... good thing you are not young
 
It always amazes me this is how some GOP members get votes. 80% of the people who voted for GOP candidates because of taxes will NEVER make a million in a year in their lifetimes and they know it. But Biden is a communist and this infringes on their freedom. Just comical.
What you and ecspecially Marx didn't understand is that the Common Man doesn't want to overthrow the Upper Class, he wants to become one of them.

God Bless America.
 
