Biden approval rating slips from April: poll

President Biden's approval rating has dipped 6 points since April, according to a new poll, as Congress weighs his sprawling spending plans., down from 54 percent who approved of the job he was doing in April.The president's approval rating has dropped among Democrats the past few months, as negotiations drag on over an infrastructure package, while it has increased among Republicans.The latest survey found that 86 percent of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing, down 9 points from April. Support among independents is also down, from 47 percent to 36 percent.Meanwhile, support among Republicans jumped 8 points, from 11 percent to 19 percent.