Biden Executive Order Lets Transgender Athletes Compete Against Biological Females, Chill In Locker Room

On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women's sports. Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women's teams, women's scholarships, etc.​

On Wednesday, President Biden signed a flurry of 14 'Day One' Executive Orders, most of which are targeted at walking back President Trump's agenda - such as stopping border wall construction, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, rejoining the World Health Organization, and ending the Keystone XL pipeline.the orders, titled "Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," has been advertised as providing workplace protections for gay and transgender individuals. The EO, however, also reinstates the Obama-era Title IX regulations which allow- a topic of heated debate as biologically female competitors continue suffer defeat at the hands of individuals with a well-established physical advantage.Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the" reads the Executive Order.