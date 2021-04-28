Biden vs Trump on the saving of lives

'We're going to save lives': aid groups look to end of Trump's 'global gag rule'


https://www.theguardian.com/global-...-groups-look-to-end-of-trumps-global-gag-rule

‘More People May Die’ Because of Trump’s Transition Delay, Biden Says


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/16/us/politics/biden-trump-coronavirus.html


Scientists relieved as Joe Biden wins tight US presidential election

The new president has the opportunity to reverse four years of anti-science policies — but he has a hard road ahead as he inherits a nation divided.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03158-8

Can pro-life Catholics vote for Joe Biden? | Pro/Con


...the record of the Obama-Biden administrations. Over their eight years, and by improved health care and social services, they reduced the U.S. abortion rate by 27%.

https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/co...olics-trump-biden-election-2020-20201022.html
 
You obtuse fucking copy/paste fucking twat, you have already ruined one forum now you want to kill this one too?

You need bullet therapy eat one tonight and call me in the morning.
 
Tell us again how it's just as easy to scalp European Odds as it is American Odds, you fucking BS Artist. The only bigger disaster than you is this fucking Biden Cartel that computers elected.
 
I learned two things in my youth.

There is only one person in the world who, under any circumstance and of sound mind, will always want to save your life. Guaranteed.

Weakness kills. Laziness, stupidity, lack of self esteem, poor logic, blame, burden, shame, worry, blind trust, poor self care, being unprepared, et al.

The first person is you. Not Joe Biden or the Orange Asshat.

Your strength is not J. Biden or O. A. Hat's responsibility. So stop fukkin pointing fingers at them when your life is goin to shit. Likely your own fukkin fault.

The first half of you divided dim wits to figure this shit out wins
 
