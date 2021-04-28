Biden vs Trump on the saving of lives

I learned two things in my youth.



There is only one person in the world who, under any circumstance and of sound mind, will always want to save your life. Guaranteed.



Weakness kills. Laziness, stupidity, lack of self esteem, poor logic, blame, burden, shame, worry, blind trust, poor self care, being unprepared, et al.



The first person is you. Not Joe Biden or the Orange Asshat.



Your strength is not J. Biden or O. A. Hat's responsibility. So stop fukkin pointing fingers at them when your life is goin to shit. Likely your own fukkin fault.



The first half of you divided dim wits to figure this shit out wins