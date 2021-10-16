Big 2nd half play - Kent State/W.Michigan

40 first half points and I don't think there was a first half punt.

That said, 4 drives ended in FG - neither team has any sort of red zone offense. Both defenses not play as bad as the score.

24 first quarter, 16 second quarter, I don't think we see more than 14 points in either of the last two quarters.

UNDER 35.5 (wide)
 
K, this is actually funny if you're watching - not that anyone would be watching Kent State/Western Michigan...haha
 
