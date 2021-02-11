Big Dummy Big Dance contest

$250 contest winner

$1000 she's perfect cutie 16

Big Dummy is the second of four(4) Big Dance contests to dishonour 4 dishonourable EOG posters. This is especially true for our special needs mentally ill monster. We have had to endure his thread killing, hysterical left wing rants throughout the Trump era and continuing. I think it is only right somebody gets paid for this noncents. Hopefully it will be me by me! This is a simple contest with simple rules.Pick any 16 teams before the tournament play in games. Usually, you'd want to arrange them for the cutie 16. Because of the scoring format, maybe you will want to weight a region. You gain points every time your team(s) advance (excluding play in). A #1 seed will only get you 1 point. A #16 seed will be 16. HIghest score wins. If there is a tie, we will figure out a tiebreaker in the FInal Four. There is a bonus whore jackpot if you nail the cutie 16. That's it. No other requirement. Can lose overall and still win the bonus whore. If there are dupe 16's, again, a Final Four dupebreaker. Can copy another poster's card if you want or pull a Price is Right. If you want to avoid that, wait until the last minute. Here is the prize structure:Lee Corso disclaimer. If I don't secure a sponsor who will guarantee $1000, You will need me to get a payout of up to $40,000 to get paid. The $250 is absolutely guaranteed by myself through bitcoin.This is the second contest I have posted. Still have Winkyduck and John Kelly. Everybody is welcome to play. Billy Stink, Big Dummy and Winkydummy are ineligible for prizes.Thank you and let's have some good clean fun at Big Dummy's expense. I suspect this contest will trigger him which means it will be the same as any Jason Day that ends in Y.