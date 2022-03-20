Red Sox great David Ortiz was shot point-blank in the back in his native Dominican Republic in 2019 because a notorious international drug kingpin whose path he crossed multiple times wanted him dead, former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis determined after a six-month private investigation into the brazen alleged murder conspiracy.Davis, disclosing his findings for the first time, said the powerful and politically connected drug lord César “The Abuser” Peralta came to feel disrespected by Ortiz, prompting him to place a bounty on Ortiz’s head and sanction the ragtag hit squad that tried to kill him