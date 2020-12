How is it that all these nice guys go to Iowa, do reasonably well and stick around for ages? Meanwhile UNLV can't get a top 200 coach to show up and make for a respectable program in hoops or football despite being in a city you'd think tons of kids would want to go to? Not to mention there are almost 3 million people in Iowa, that's just a little more than the population of Clark County. Some shit I just don't get about college sports.