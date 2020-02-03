Big Ten hoops or Big 12 hoops?

So much for the ACC leading the charge in college basketball this season.

Which conference do you prefer?

The Big 12 currently boasts three teams (#1 Kansas, #3 Baylor and #7 West Virginia) among Ken Pomeroy's top seven.

The Big Ten has no teams rated in Pomeroy's top eight but five teams (#9 Michigan State, #10 Maryland, #12 Ohio State, #13 Iowa and #16 Penn State) listed among Pomeroy's top 16.

Only three ACC teams (#2 Duke, #8 Louisville and #18 Florida State) are among Pomeroy's top 50 teams in the country.
 
Eight of the top 25 teams on Pomeroy's defensive scale (points allowed per 100 possessions against the average D-1 defense) hail from the Big Ten.
 
Not surprisingly, the two worst defenses in the Big Ten -- Nebraska and Northwestern -- reside in the basement of the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska is 2-9 and Northwestern is 1-10.

And Northwestern's only conference win came against Nebraska.
 
John Kelly said:
So much for the ACC leading the charge in college basketball this season.



The Big Ten has no teams rated in Pomeroy's top eight but five teams (#9 Michigan State, #10 Maryland, #12 Ohio State, #13 Iowa and #16 Penn State) listed among Pomeroy's top 16
................and RUTGERS a mere one game out of first place in the always rugged BIG TEN.
 
