Big Ten hoops or Big 12 hoops?

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
So much for the ACC leading the charge in college basketball this season.
Which conference do you prefer?
The Big 12 currently boasts three teams (#1 Kansas, #3 Baylor and #7 West Virginia) among Ken Pomeroy's top seven.
The Big Ten has no teams rated in Pomeroy's top eight but five teams (#9 Michigan State, #10 Maryland, #12 Ohio State, #13 Iowa and #16 Penn State) listed among Pomeroy's top 16.
Only three ACC teams (#2 Duke, #8 Louisville and #18 Florida State) are among Pomeroy's top 50 teams in the country.
