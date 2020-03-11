Big West Opening Round on Thursday

They are playing in an empty arena. Although that is not much different that what is the usual "crowd" for this event.​

Thursday I am playing every game UNDER. My thought process:​

The teams are not used to the sight lines of the place. Add in the fact with no fans I think the teams will have trouble with their shots because it will be harder to judge where the basket is without shirts and bodies behind the basket. I also think with no crowd teams will not feel compelled to shoot as often to appease fans and knowing that their season rests on every game and possession I think we will see lower scoring games. The first one is Fullerton/Northridge and both games these 2 played this season SOARED OVER! We will get a true test here right off the bat. I think Under goes 2-2 at worst meaning losing slight juice. I'll hope for 3-1​

BetOnline​

765/66 Fullerton/Northridge U152.5​

767/68 UCSB/Riverside U120.5​

769/70 Long Beach/Irvine U136.5​

771/72 UC Davis/Hawaii U138.5​