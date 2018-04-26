Bill Cosby GUILTY!

I agree with you that it's a problem, but I don't think you're focusing on the real problems with rape accusations. I dated a half spanish half italian girl who had a crazy mother that was 13 years older than her and tried to convince her to try to blackmail me after we dated because the mother was in debt, she actually made credit cards in her daughters' names and ran up huge bills at places like victoria secret. The rape word was never thrown around, but she did say something about saying i hit her, and something about her jerking off one of the cops in town b/c she was a "massage therapist." Without getting too much into that story, emotionally unstable women do throw those accusations around when they're not getting their way in a relationship. It's certainly not a 1 in a 100 type situation. Luckily, she didn't listen to her crazy ass mother and it moved on without anything happening. Some guys aren't so lucky. A lot of college kids get accused of rape and put in front of school administrators and all she has to do is convince them it's 51% likely he did it and his life is ruined forever. Pretty fucked up that shit happens in America. 51% when you're talking about someone who may be biased to begin with is pretty alarming.



As for what you're focusing in, I don't have any problems with the SOL being a long time if it's obvious you're guilty... like lets say she has a recording of you doing it. The burden would need to be high in a court of law obviously. Maybe that sends good message. If you're 20 and plan on being rich one day, maybe don't rape anybody.