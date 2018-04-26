Bill Cosby GUILTY!

The Meatman
Was it racism?
Spot onJust more evidence of the deterioration of a fair and just society as we know it. The woman accepted a 3+M dollar settlement, yet the skank undermines her responsibility in accepting it by pressing criminal prosecution a decade removed. With that, many states have relaxed the statute of limitations for rape/sexual assault which in some cases are now 20 years, including Nevada which was previously at 4. California has eliminated it altogether. There are no barriers for a woman to make a claim decades after an 'alleged' event which of course paves the way for extortion depending on the notoriety/financial position/marital status of the accused who would be forced to settle a claim, whether legitimate or not, the alternative being to have their life turned upside down. We all know Cosby is guilty of prodding women with drugs and alcohol, but at the same time there is a responsibility for people to come forward in a timely manner. The fall of the empire we know as the US forges on.
Maybe the biggest hypocrite of all time. Numerous lectures on the failure of black youth in society & what they need to do to right the ship meanwhile he couldn't right his own ship.
The most disturbing part of this story is that anybody would be sexually attracted to Andrea Constand.
The validity is not in question. The main point of the post pertains to the exaggerated statute of limitations as it applies to 'alleged' rape or sexual abuse cases.It probably didn't help that so many women came forward. It becomes an almost entirely circumstantial case with age but when 20 women are stepping forward with similar stories, there is most likely some validity to them.
jfc, if he's guilty he should rot. He's clearly guilty, and he got nabbed. You think somehow rape shouldn't count after a certain amount of years?The validity is not in question. The main point of the post pertains to the exaggerated statute of limitations as it applies to 'alleged' rape or sexual abuse cases.
Which character in the Fat Albert series talked like he had marbles in his mouth: Was it Mushmouth or Dumb Donald?
If you honestly believe you should be able to claim rape after several decades have passed knowing that many will use it as a means of extortion, especially in this country where rogue lawyers prey on those with deep pockets while plaintiffs are rarely held accountable for legal expenses of the accused, then you along with Jerry Brown are morons. You would of course think differently if someone came out of the woodwork from 20 years ago and made a false accusation against you. Can't fix stupid.jfc, if he's guilty he should rot. He's clearly guilty, and he got nabbed. You think somehow rape shouldn't count after a certain amount of years?
I made my point and once again, you can't fix stupidWe'll, that would rarely happen statistically speaking given that in comparison to unreported rapes, false rape claims are outnumbered about 100-1.
Cosby is guilty of heinous crimes, You think the time at which he committed them should give him a pass. It's ok bovi, no one is gonna falsely accuse a broke dick scamming tout of raping them for extortion purposes.
When you fill your closet with skeletons, at no point do you get to say that one is too old so everyone should be over it. You're a sick individual.
Meaty, your days of pulling any pussy less than 50 years old with a full complement of choppers are over, unless of course you fork over some hard cash and for you there would be a hefty surcharge. Have you checked yourself out in the mirror lately? Keep eating your shrimp with butter sauce and all that other garbage you ingest. Do the church a favor and take out a term life insurance policy naming them as beneficiary. In the meantime, good luck on the Derby I know you're really not a bad guy. You just need attention. I'll be at the Wynn on Derby Day. Drop off my $100 and man up.Paul is just upset that he has to find a new way to get laid now.
We'll, that would rarely happen statistically speaking given that in comparison to unreported rapes, false rape claims are outnumbered about 100-1.
Everybody knows he's guilty and he cemented his fate back in 2005 by admitting it. But it is mind boggling that there are those that believe there should be no statute of limitations on these things. Unlike murder where there is no statute, the victim has the power to speak. Flip the script. You are a successful 45 year old married man with a high profile job and a bank account, in Meaty's case, no bank account, but a valuable domain name, and refrigerator full of Nutella. You get home one day and there is an envelope from an attorney as you are being prosecuted and sued by a woman you dated in college who alleges you sexually abused her about the same time you were dating the woman who is now your wife. What are you going to do? How you going to feel? Pay her off? It happens and it's going to get worse. That's the American way and our lawyers make sure of itIt's just preposterous you would even cite a statistic like this since it is by definition unknowable. Studies that say things like that often time include REGRETFUL sex to determine that 1 in 5 girls are "raped" on campus. It is a liberal talking point, this myth of a rape culture. There is no rape culture. Nowhere near 1 in 5 girls are raped, and I went to a large state school, I hung out at frat houses, it's certainly just not possible for 1 in 5 to be an accurate number. I don't know about ISU's campus but there's no way you would think this if you hung out at all with people.
But back to Bill Cosby, he's obviously guilty, and obviously absurdly rich and famous people rape at a hugely, outrageously, significantly higher rate than the general population because they are treated like gods everywhere they go and think they'll always get away with anything they do.
I get it. The recording thing would be an extremely rare circumstance. That is not at all typical. It is a woman making an allegation, the police and/or attorneys reacting to that allegation in many instances with little or nothing in the way of evidence, and the accused forced to defend himself against what could very well be a fictitious event that is concocted. In the meantime, the accused has his life negatively impacted, sometimes in a big way. If it is civil in nature, the accused may pay off the accuser to get rid of it. Funny how these things never happen to people with no assets to speak of. Flip the scriptI agree with you that it's a problem, but I don't think you're focusing on the real problems with rape accusations. I dated a half spanish half italian girl who had a crazy mother that was 13 years older than her and tried to convince her to try to blackmail me after we dated because the mother was in debt, she actually made credit cards in her daughters' names and ran up huge bills at places like victoria secret. The rape word was never thrown around, but she did say something about saying i hit her, and something about her jerking off one of the cops in town b/c she was a "massage therapist." Without getting too much into that story, emotionally unstable women do throw those accusations around when they're not getting their way in a relationship. It's certainly not a 1 in a 100 type situation. Luckily, she didn't listen to her crazy ass mother and it moved on without anything happening. Some guys aren't so lucky. A lot of college kids get accused of rape and put in front of school administrators and all she has to do is convince them it's 51% likely he did it and his life is ruined forever. Pretty fucked up that shit happens in America. 51% when you're talking about someone who may be biased to begin with is pretty alarming.
As for what you're focusing in, I don't have any problems with the SOL being a long time if it's obvious you're guilty... like lets say she has a recording of you doing it. The burden would need to be high in a court of law obviously. Maybe that sends good message. If you're 20 and plan on being rich one day, maybe don't rape anybody.