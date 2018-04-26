Bill Cosby GUILTY!

B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

As I understand it
Cosby was not remanded to custody ( jail/ prison )
So he can ( temporarily) remain ( somewhat ) free for up to 2 years while he apeals his conviction.
 
B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Found Guilty of drugging and raping an unsuspecting and innocent woman - (not to mention all the others) -
Yet he stays free
 
Bucky

Bucky

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Anybody know what the potential sentence would be? Instead of Johnny Cash live from Folsum prison it could be Cosby in the jailbird lounge at the Crowbar Hotel?
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Maybe the biggest hypocrite of all time. Numerous lectures on the failure of black youth in society & what they need to do to right the ship meanwhile he couldn't right his own ship.
 
B

Biff41

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Waste of taxpayer money, 80 year old invalid Coz. Prosecutors reneging on old agreements. I guess there is no new crimes and these 80K a year bureaucrats have nothing else to do.
 
M

michael777

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Liberal/Marxists like Winkyduck will be crying racism!! Don't you leftists dare deny it!!!
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Just more evidence of the deterioration of a fair and just society as we know it. The woman accepted a 3+M dollar settlement, yet the skank undermines her responsibility in accepting it by pressing criminal prosecution a decade removed. With that, many states have relaxed the statute of limitations for rape/sexual assault which in some cases are now 20 years, including Nevada which was previously at 4. California has eliminated it altogether. There are no barriers for a woman to make a claim decades after an 'alleged' event which of course paves the way for extortion depending on the notoriety/financial position/marital status of the accused who would be forced to settle a claim, whether legitimate or not, the alternative being to have their life turned upside down. We all know Cosby is guilty of prodding women with drugs and alcohol, but at the same time there is a responsibility for people to come forward in a timely manner. The fall of the empire we know as the US forges on.
 
S

skinny

EOG Addicted
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

pbovi said:
Just more evidence of the deterioration of a fair and just society as we know it. The woman accepted a 3+M dollar settlement, yet the skank undermines her responsibility in accepting it by pressing criminal prosecution a decade removed. With that, many states have relaxed the statute of limitations for rape/sexual assault which in some cases are now 20 years, including Nevada which was previously at 4. California has eliminated it altogether. There are no barriers for a woman to make a claim decades after an 'alleged' event which of course paves the way for extortion depending on the notoriety/financial position/marital status of the accused who would be forced to settle a claim, whether legitimate or not, the alternative being to have their life turned upside down. We all know Cosby is guilty of prodding women with drugs and alcohol, but at the same time there is a responsibility for people to come forward in a timely manner. The fall of the empire we know as the US forges on.
Click to expand...
Spot on
 
E$

E$

EOG Veteran
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

The most disturbing part of this story is that anybody would be sexually attracted to Andrea Constand.
 
D

Don Eagleston

EOG Addicted
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

I remember when Bill Cosby was a backup fullback for Temple when the Owls played lower level football. He was one of the first black comedians crossing-over to mainstream success. Cosby's comedy bit on playing Hofstra is one of the funniest I've ever heard. Also, had a great bit on Noah and the Ark.

That said, IMO he has engaged in a pattern of sexual criminal behavior against women over many years. Constand certainly wasn't the best case against him, but the statute of limitations prevented other charges. Cosby may still win the case on appeal. Even if he loses, Bill could be dead before he goes to jail. Either way, the Coz certainly has besmirched a spectacular show biz career. Sorry to see that as I always liked him.
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

pbovi said:
Just more evidence of the deterioration of a fair and just society as we know it. The woman accepted a 3+M dollar settlement, yet the skank undermines her responsibility in accepting it by pressing criminal prosecution a decade removed. With that, many states have relaxed the statute of limitations for rape/sexual assault which in some cases are now 20 years, including Nevada which was previously at 4. California has eliminated it altogether. There are no barriers for a woman to make a claim decades after an 'alleged' event which of course paves the way for extortion depending on the notoriety/financial position/marital status of the accused who would be forced to settle a claim, whether legitimate or not, the alternative being to have their life turned upside down. We all know Cosby is guilty of prodding women with drugs and alcohol, but at the same time there is a responsibility for people to come forward in a timely manner. The fall of the empire we know as the US forges on.
Click to expand...

It probably didn't help that so many women came forward. It becomes an almost entirely circumstantial case with age but when 20 women are stepping forward with similar stories, there is most likely some validity to them.
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Heim said:
Maybe the biggest hypocrite of all time. Numerous lectures on the failure of black youth in society & what they need to do to right the ship meanwhile he couldn't right his own ship.
Click to expand...

Totally agree-Cosby used to off on Howard Sterns lack of morals. Years ago long before the Cosby scandal hit Howard would play the sound bites on the air and say people who get on their self righteous soap box usually have the most skeletons in their closet. So true.
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

MonkeyF0cker said:
It probably didn't help that so many women came forward. It becomes an almost entirely circumstantial case with age but when 20 women are stepping forward with similar stories, there is most likely some validity to them.
Click to expand...
The validity is not in question. The main point of the post pertains to the exaggerated statute of limitations as it applies to 'alleged' rape or sexual abuse cases.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Which character in the Fat Albert series talked like he had marbles in his mouth: Was it Mushmouth or Dumb Donald?
 
King Felix

King Felix

EOG Veteran
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

pbovi said:
The validity is not in question. The main point of the post pertains to the exaggerated statute of limitations as it applies to 'alleged' rape or sexual abuse cases.
Click to expand...
jfc, if he's guilty he should rot. He's clearly guilty, and he got nabbed. You think somehow rape shouldn't count after a certain amount of years?
 
U

unluckysob

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Stupid women. Bitch's put themselves in that situation. Two oriental women drugged me in Vegas. Stole $1600. And 2 winning sport tickets worth worth $630 each. I blame my stupid self. I got paid for sport tickets though.
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

King Felix said:
jfc, if he's guilty he should rot. He's clearly guilty, and he got nabbed. You think somehow rape shouldn't count after a certain amount of years?
Click to expand...
If you honestly believe you should be able to claim rape after several decades have passed knowing that many will use it as a means of extortion, especially in this country where rogue lawyers prey on those with deep pockets while plaintiffs are rarely held accountable for legal expenses of the accused, then you along with Jerry Brown are morons. You would of course think differently if someone came out of the woodwork from 20 years ago and made a false accusation against you. Can't fix stupid.
 
M

maxo

EOG Senior Member
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Fat Albert was garbage, he should have been locked up for creating that. ... Bitches coming to his room looking for sex and decades later crying rape is what it is.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Bet a bad # 20+ years ago and lost....I been in depression since.... I am looking for a legal team to get my money back from the casino. I like my chances after seeing this.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Cosby has made a few appearances lately, I believe he was greeted with cheers by the various audiences, can you imagine that?
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

pbovi said:
If you honestly believe you should be able to claim rape after several decades have passed knowing that many will use it as a means of extortion, especially in this country where rogue lawyers prey on those with deep pockets while plaintiffs are rarely held accountable for legal expenses of the accused, then you along with Jerry Brown are morons. You would of course think differently if someone came out of the woodwork from 20 years ago and made a false accusation against you. Can't fix stupid.
Click to expand...


Add "Can't fix stupid" to my EOG glossary.
 
King Felix

King Felix

EOG Veteran
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

pbovi said:
If you honestly believe you should be able to claim rape after several decades have passed knowing that many will use it as a means of extortion, especially in this country where rogue lawyers prey on those with deep pockets while plaintiffs are rarely held accountable for legal expenses of the accused, then you along with Jerry Brown are morons. You would of course think differently if someone came out of the woodwork from 20 years ago and made a false accusation against you. Can't fix stupid.
Click to expand...

We'll, that would rarely happen statistically speaking given that in comparison to unreported rapes, false rape claims are outnumbered about 100-1.

Cosby is guilty of heinous crimes, You think the time at which he committed them should give him a pass. It's ok bovi, no one is gonna falsely accuse a broke dick scamming tout of raping them for extortion purposes.

When you fill your closet with skeletons, at no point do you get to say that one is too old so everyone should be over it. You're a sick individual.
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

King Felix said:
We'll, that would rarely happen statistically speaking given that in comparison to unreported rapes, false rape claims are outnumbered about 100-1.

Cosby is guilty of heinous crimes, You think the time at which he committed them should give him a pass. It's ok bovi, no one is gonna falsely accuse a broke dick scamming tout of raping them for extortion purposes.

When you fill your closet with skeletons, at no point do you get to say that one is too old so everyone should be over it. You're a sick individual.
Click to expand...
I made my point and once again, you can't fix stupid
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

Temple University just rescinded the honorary doctorate it once awarded to Bill Cosby.
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

The Meatman said:
Paul is just upset that he has to find a new way to get laid now.


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
Click to expand...
Meaty, your days of pulling any pussy less than 50 years old with a full complement of choppers are over, unless of course you fork over some hard cash and for you there would be a hefty surcharge. Have you checked yourself out in the mirror lately? Keep eating your shrimp with butter sauce and all that other garbage you ingest. Do the church a favor and take out a term life insurance policy naming them as beneficiary. In the meantime, good luck on the Derby I know you're really not a bad guy. You just need attention. I'll be at the Wynn on Derby Day. Drop off my $100 and man up.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

King Felix said:
We'll, that would rarely happen statistically speaking given that in comparison to unreported rapes, false rape claims are outnumbered about 100-1.
Click to expand...

It's just preposterous you would even cite a statistic like this since it is by definition unknowable. Studies that say things like that often time include REGRETFUL sex to determine that 1 in 5 girls are "raped" on campus. It is a liberal talking point, this myth of a rape culture. There is no rape culture. Nowhere near 1 in 5 girls are raped, and I went to a large state school, I hung out at frat houses, it's certainly just not possible for 1 in 5 to be an accurate number. I don't know about ISU's campus but there's no way you would think this if you hung out at all with people.


But back to Bill Cosby, he's obviously guilty, and obviously absurdly rich and famous people rape at a hugely, outrageously, significantly higher rate than the general population because they are treated like gods everywhere they go and think they'll always get away with anything they do.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

King Felix said:
We'll, that would rarely happen statistically speaking given that in comparison to unreported rapes, false rape claims are outnumbered about 100-1.
Click to expand...

I honestly can not get over the stupidity of citing this statistic. The only time you will ever KNOW a rape claim is a false rape claim is some off the wall situation like where that elite college football player that had a girl claim she was raped by him, he spent 8 years in jail, got out, she asked to set up a meeting with him, and then he recorded the meeting where she admitted she made it up and got his name cleared. There you go. That's a 1 in a billion situation where a false rape claim is actually classified as a false rape claim.

Mattress girl from Columbia, that was almost undoubtedly a false rape claim based off her antics after the fact, but guess what, not classified as a false rape claim.
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

JavyBaez9 said:
It's just preposterous you would even cite a statistic like this since it is by definition unknowable. Studies that say things like that often time include REGRETFUL sex to determine that 1 in 5 girls are "raped" on campus. It is a liberal talking point, this myth of a rape culture. There is no rape culture. Nowhere near 1 in 5 girls are raped, and I went to a large state school, I hung out at frat houses, it's certainly just not possible for 1 in 5 to be an accurate number. I don't know about ISU's campus but there's no way you would think this if you hung out at all with people.


But back to Bill Cosby, he's obviously guilty, and obviously absurdly rich and famous people rape at a hugely, outrageously, significantly higher rate than the general population because they are treated like gods everywhere they go and think they'll always get away with anything they do.
Click to expand...
Everybody knows he's guilty and he cemented his fate back in 2005 by admitting it. But it is mind boggling that there are those that believe there should be no statute of limitations on these things. Unlike murder where there is no statute, the victim has the power to speak. Flip the script. You are a successful 45 year old married man with a high profile job and a bank account, in Meaty's case, no bank account, but a valuable domain name, and refrigerator full of Nutella. You get home one day and there is an envelope from an attorney as you are being prosecuted and sued by a woman you dated in college who alleges you sexually abused her about the same time you were dating the woman who is now your wife. What are you going to do? How you going to feel? Pay her off? It happens and it's going to get worse. That's the American way and our lawyers make sure of it
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

pbovi said:
Everybody knows he's guilty and he cemented his fate back in 2005 by admitting it. But it is mind boggling that there are those that believe there should be no statute of limitations on these things. Unlike murder where there is no statute, the victim has the power to speak. Flip the script. You are a successful 45 year old married man with a high profile job and a bank account, in Meaty's case, no bank account, but a valuable domain name, and refrigerator full of Nutella. You get home one day and there is an envelope from an attorney as you are being prosecuted and sued by a woman you dated in college who alleges you sexually abused her about the same time you were dating the woman who is now your wife. What are you going to do? How you going to feel? Pay her off? It happens and it's going to get worse. That's the American way and our lawyers make sure of it
Click to expand...

I agree with you that it's a problem, but I don't think you're focusing on the real problems with rape accusations. I dated a half spanish half italian girl who had a crazy mother that was 13 years older than her and tried to convince her to try to blackmail me after we dated because the mother was in debt, she actually made credit cards in her daughters' names and ran up huge bills at places like victoria secret. The rape word was never thrown around, but she did say something about saying i hit her, and something about her jerking off one of the cops in town b/c she was a "massage therapist." Without getting too much into that story, emotionally unstable women do throw those accusations around when they're not getting their way in a relationship. It's certainly not a 1 in a 100 type situation. Luckily, she didn't listen to her crazy ass mother and it moved on without anything happening. Some guys aren't so lucky. A lot of college kids get accused of rape and put in front of school administrators and all she has to do is convince them it's 51% likely he did it and his life is ruined forever. Pretty fucked up that shit happens in America. 51% when you're talking about someone who may be biased to begin with is pretty alarming.

As for what you're focusing in, I don't have any problems with the SOL being a long time if it's obvious you're guilty... like lets say she has a recording of you doing it. The burden would need to be high in a court of law obviously. Maybe that sends good message. If you're 20 and plan on being rich one day, maybe don't rape anybody.
 
P

pbovi

EOG Dedicated
Re: Bill Cosby GUILTY!

JavyBaez9 said:
I agree with you that it's a problem, but I don't think you're focusing on the real problems with rape accusations. I dated a half spanish half italian girl who had a crazy mother that was 13 years older than her and tried to convince her to try to blackmail me after we dated because the mother was in debt, she actually made credit cards in her daughters' names and ran up huge bills at places like victoria secret. The rape word was never thrown around, but she did say something about saying i hit her, and something about her jerking off one of the cops in town b/c she was a "massage therapist." Without getting too much into that story, emotionally unstable women do throw those accusations around when they're not getting their way in a relationship. It's certainly not a 1 in a 100 type situation. Luckily, she didn't listen to her crazy ass mother and it moved on without anything happening. Some guys aren't so lucky. A lot of college kids get accused of rape and put in front of school administrators and all she has to do is convince them it's 51% likely he did it and his life is ruined forever. Pretty fucked up that shit happens in America. 51% when you're talking about someone who may be biased to begin with is pretty alarming.

As for what you're focusing in, I don't have any problems with the SOL being a long time if it's obvious you're guilty... like lets say she has a recording of you doing it. The burden would need to be high in a court of law obviously. Maybe that sends good message. If you're 20 and plan on being rich one day, maybe don't rape anybody.
Click to expand...
I get it. The recording thing would be an extremely rare circumstance. That is not at all typical. It is a woman making an allegation, the police and/or attorneys reacting to that allegation in many instances with little or nothing in the way of evidence, and the accused forced to defend himself against what could very well be a fictitious event that is concocted. In the meantime, the accused has his life negatively impacted, sometimes in a big way. If it is civil in nature, the accused may pay off the accuser to get rid of it. Funny how these things never happen to people with no assets to speak of. Flip the script
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top