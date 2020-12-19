Bills-Broncos best bet

Won't be on the side or total but on a player prop. I just don't know which one to bet.

Zack Moss or Devin Singletary?

Z.Moss rushing yards o/u 38.5 (o -125)
D.Singletary rushing yards o/u 42.5 (o -103)

Any thoughts appreciated. Thanks. Once I decide I'm going to bet it a few times.
 
Haven't bet these but would have to lean over. Denver D much better vs the pass than the run. In their last 7 games, 3 opponents have rushed for over 200 yards while opposing QBs have been under a 100 passer rating in Denver's last 5 games and 8 of their last 10. FWIW, Buffalo pass D has kept opposing QBs under a 100 passer rating in 7 consecutive games. I bet under 49.
 
Zach Moss is the guy. I just bet it. Here's the home/road splits for both:

Singletary 5.1 ypc at home 3.5 ypc on road
Moss 3.8 ypc at home 4.5 ypc on road

Buffalo doesn't play in Denver often, so who will handle the altitude? Singletary played at Florida Atlantic, while Moss? He played at Utah so altitude should be no problem for him

I bet Moss Over 38 1/2 (-120) Bookmaker
 
