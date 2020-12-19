Bills-Broncos best bet

Haven't bet these but would have to lean over. Denver D much better vs the pass than the run. In their last 7 games, 3 opponents have rushed for over 200 yards while opposing QBs have been under a 100 passer rating in Denver's last 5 games and 8 of their last 10. FWIW, Buffalo pass D has kept opposing QBs under a 100 passer rating in 7 consecutive games. I bet under 49.