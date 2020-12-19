Bills-Broncos best bet

IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Won't be on the side or total but on a player prop. I just don't know which one to bet.
Zack Moss or Devin Singletary?
Z.Moss rushing yards o/u 38.5 (o -125)
D.Singletary rushing yards o/u 42.5 (o -103)
Any thoughts appreciated. Thanks. Once I decide I'm going to bet it a few times.
