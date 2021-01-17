Bills Mafia

John Kelly
Born Gambler
I assume some Italian-Americans would take offense of this term to describe Buffalo's fan base.
If Native Americans were offended with Washington's long-standing nickname, I assume Italian-Americans would have a dim view of this term which has been popularized over the past couple of seasons.
The Bills actually registered for trademark protection last October in order to monetize the popular term.
Hmmm...
