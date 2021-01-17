Bills Mafia

John Kelly

Born Gambler
#1
I assume some Italian-Americans would take offense of this term to describe Buffalo's fan base.

If Native Americans were offended with Washington's long-standing nickname, I assume Italian-Americans would have a dim view of this term which has been popularized over the past couple of seasons.

The Bills actually registered for trademark protection last October in order to monetize the popular term.

1610878792951.png
 
Born Gambler
#2
More importantly, the Bills figure to travel to Kansas City next Sunday to meet the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

This would be a rematch of a Week 6 game during the 2020 regular season.

Final score: Chiefs 26 Browns 17.

KC closed a 5.5-point road favorite with a total of 55.5.
 
