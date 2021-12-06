Bills Pats MNF

Erie Pigskins
EOG Member
Playing bills -2’ -120 or -3 +100.
Buffalo been wanting to dethrone the Pats for over a decade and have a prime opportunity tonight at home on tv. Huge implications for afc east championship. New England red hot coming in has deflated the number. Buffalo more talented, more motivated, and at home.
Buffalo been wanting to dethrone the Pats for over a decade and have a prime opportunity tonight at home on tv. Huge implications for afc east championship. New England red hot coming in has deflated the number. Buffalo more talented, more motivated, and at home.