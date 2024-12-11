Bitcoin-Betting NCAA Football Bracket contest. $2000 perfect bracket, $300 to winner.

[TABLE]
[/TABLE]
how to enter:
1. Sign up at poolhost.com
2. Join Pool
Pool ID: 13124
Pool password : XXXXXXX
3. In order to submit a bracket, player must make any wager of at least 10 mETH or .3 mBTC. Bets must be made prior to pool deadline Dec 20.
Bitcoin-Betting.com
4. Maximum of 10 brackets.
5. When making plays go to "Picks" , "Add a picks sheet" , "Add alias name"
6. Alias name should be done in this format. Number of your bracket, any name, account number. 1 ****** Acct Number
Example: Tom's aliases for 3 brackets with account number 134 would look like this:
1Tom134 : This would be Tom's first bracket and his account is 134.
2Tom134 : This is Tom's second bracket and account is 134.
3Tom134 : Third bracket.
Rules:
Playoff Picks
Pick all the games in playoff bracket
Game Style
Playoff Bracket
National Championship Game Tie-Break Guess
In addition to making your picks, at the bottom of the make/change pick page, you must guess the total score of the National Championship Game to decide any tie-breaks.
Playoff Round Weights
Wins in each round are worth these point values:
Round 1: 1
Quarter Finals: 2
Semi Finals: 3
Championship:
4
Pool Standings
The final leaderboard (or standings) will be calculated using the total points from ALL Playoff bowl games
Playoff bracket deadline 08:00 PM ET, 12/20/2024
IMPORTANT : make a required bet for each bracket - More brackets than bets leads to disqualification of all brackets.