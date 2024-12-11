Bitcoin-Betting NCAA Football Bracket contest. $2000 perfect bracket, $300 to winner.

how to enter:



1. Sign up at poolhost.com



2. Join Pool

Pool ID: 13124

Pool password : XXXXXXX



3. In order to submit a bracket, player must make any wager of at least 10 mETH or .3 mBTC. Bets must be made prior to pool deadline Dec 20.

4. Maximum of 10 brackets.



5. When making plays go to "Picks" , "Add a picks sheet" , "Add alias name"



6. Alias name should be done in this format. Number of your bracket, any name, account number. 1 ****** Acct Number

Example: Tom's aliases for 3 brackets with account number 134 would look like this:



1Tom134 : This would be Tom's first bracket and his account is 134.

2Tom134 : This is Tom's second bracket and account is 134.

3Tom134 : Third bracket.





Rules:



Playoff Picks

Pick all the games in playoff bracket



Game Style

Playoff Bracket



National Championship Game Tie-Break Guess

In addition to making your picks, at the bottom of the make/change pick page, you must guess the total score of the National Championship Game to decide any tie-breaks.



Playoff Round Weights

Wins in each round are worth these point values:



Round 1: 1

Quarter Finals: 2

Semi Finals: 3

Championship:

4





Pool Standings

The final leaderboard (or standings) will be calculated using the total points from ALL Playoff bowl games

Playoff bracket deadline 08:00 PM ET, 12/20/2024





IMPORTANT : make a required bet for each bracket - More brackets than bets leads to disqualification of all brackets.