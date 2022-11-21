BITCOIN BLOWN! CRYPTOS CRATER!

Everfresh
EOG Enthusiast
Not to toot my own horn or anythig but I have been predicting this outcome for a NUMBER OF YEARS and tried to WARN THIS COMMUNITY about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin
As of this morning Bitcoin is OFF A MIND BLOWING 80% since hits sperious peak a year ago or so. Yes laff and giggle and make jokes but the FACT REMAINS that I and I ALONE predicted tha tthis would happen
