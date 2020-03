Re: Bitcoin down to 3130



I guess that it was probably extremely difficult to do.. but when the sportsbooks went to all this high brain powered Bitcoin and ewallets; that took some serious work on their part. But, with a little work-around, PayPal would have been so simple (or some version of it) with some fancy way of doing it, seems to me it could have been done and far easier. But then they too are gamblers and I guess like the idea of digital currency stock market... I just feel uncomfortable with the Coinbase/Blockchain idea.