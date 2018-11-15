BITCOIN TOTALLY SCREWED..GET OUT NOW!!!

cheapseats said: The US dollar, Euro or Japan Yen, etc trade against many variables. Not BTC, it has no counter to balance the trade beyond it's going up or down. Intrinsic value as a result is not the same. The only thing BTC has is demand or lack thereof, mining keeps supply in line so it's just a game of whales able to manipulate the BTC. Click to expand...

That's not necessarily a good thing for the dollar. You have a lot of added risk v/ Bitcoin. For example, the US Treasury could decide to mint dollars in nearly limitless quantity to pay off the national debt, and fund government works. That would be massively dilutive. Trump could also run off and do something asinine, at just about any moment, that would tank the value of the dollar. And the dollar has the same demand risk as Bitcoin. If confidence drops in the US, international demand wanes, and it loses reserve currency status, all possible, it would tank. If we look at the full life of Bitcoin, from 2009 through present, it has been extremely volatile, yes, but it has also vastly outperformed fiat currencies. Unlike fiat, the mining rate and the maximum number of Bitcoins is controlled by an algorithm not by the whims of bureaucrats or potentially unstable leaders. And Bitcoin transactions are cryptographically guaranteed, and accounts are cryptographically protected. Dollars are not - they can easily be seized, and transactions can be reversed.