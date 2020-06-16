Bitpay tweet is interesting!

IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
Worried that you can't find sports to bet on right now? Well, don't forget about #Esports #betting. Head over to
@UnikrnCo
to deposit #crypto through BitPay, and start betting today. Learn more:
First response to bitpay's tweet is exactly what I thought,
Danshan
@Spotonparts
Replying to
@BitPay
and
@UnikrnCo
I was always under the impression that bitpay was not nice to people who bought btc to gamble, I guess that is not true?
