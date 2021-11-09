Bizarre line

Wild Bill you are CO I think you said



Check out new book PlayUp. NJ and Colorado only right now. New player offer %100 up to $500



I got on phone and wanted them to clarify cash or free play... Kid told me free play but sounded like had no idea.



There is no distinction though on app between cash & FP so still no idea (though leads me to believe it's cash, I made a wager and no FP box or anything)