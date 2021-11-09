Bizarre line

Already got down with them when they first opened, I think I got 500 too. I believe it was just a deposit match with 1x rollover. They are still decent for props and arbs but they are the ones with massive vig at times. I posted some screenshots of them in the past here.Wild Bill you are CO I think you said
Check out new book PlayUp. NJ and Colorado only right now. New player offer %100 up to $500
I got on phone and wanted them to clarify cash or free play... Kid told me free play but sounded like had no idea.
There is no distinction though on app between cash & FP so still no idea (though leads me to believe it's cash, I made a wager and no FP box or anything)