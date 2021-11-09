Bizarre line

Wild Bill you are CO I think you said

Check out new book PlayUp. NJ and Colorado only right now. New player offer %100 up to $500

I got on phone and wanted them to clarify cash or free play... Kid told me free play but sounded like had no idea.

There is no distinction though on app between cash & FP so still no idea (though leads me to believe it's cash, I made a wager and no FP box or anything)
 
Already got down with them when they first opened, I think I got 500 too. I believe it was just a deposit match with 1x rollover. They are still decent for props and arbs but they are the ones with massive vig at times. I posted some screenshots of them in the past here.
 
I pointed out last year that Fanduel had the ML on Gonzaga wrong when they were a 39 pt favorite.

Instead of -100000 it was -10000

The suit laughed at me and said I was welcome to bet as much on it as I liked.

I promptly went to the window and bet the 2k in cash I had on me and my entire balance I had on the app.

Won like $60
 
