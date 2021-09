Had lunch with Bobby and Andy Iskoe about two months ago at the Klondike Casino on Sunset Road in Henderson.



Bobby turns 86 in December and his streak is still alive.



Since 1961, he has cashed a two-team parlay every day in Las Vegas.



The first leg of the parlay is going to bed at night and the critical second leg of the parlay is waking up the next morning.



I'll reach out to Bobby early next week for some college football selections.