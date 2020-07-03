Won a championship with the 1967 St. Louis Cards. Played in 4 World Series. Play on the '72 and '74 world series big red machine teams. I remember Bobby Tolan. Very good player. I didn't know what happened to his only child Robbie Tolan, who was in the family business, until tonight after watching Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Fascinating story. Robbie Tolan was shot by a killer white cop in his front yard as his parents in their PJ's watched in horror. His mother was actually getting abused by another cop. Robbie survived but his baseball career was ended by the killer cop