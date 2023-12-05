Bookie, A new Chuck Lorre project

Bookie, A new Chuck Lorre project with Sebastian Maniscalco.

It’s a comedy.

Synopsis: A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling and
his increasingly unstable clients, family, and co-workers.

Gambling is very hard to dramatize.
Very few gambling shows or movies have been successful.
James Caan, as The Gambler, was the best ever.

I’ve watched the first 2 episodes of Bookie and they have been entertaining.
They’ve kept the stories simple and they haven’t tried too hard to impress, which is why they’ve been good.
They’ve mostly concentrated on stories of the main characters and what they’ve been dealing with, which is plenty.

The show has also featured some celebrity cameos like Charlie Sheen and Ray Romano,
which can bolster the stories the same way it worked in Entourage.

Watch on HBO Max.
Also, you can search for it on bootleg theflixer.tv
 
I'm surprised Maniscalco has time for this. He's booked everywhere for stand up and one of the highest paid.
 
Bookie picked up for a second season. Drops Dec 12.
Should be better than first with characters and relationships now well-established.

Trailer here.

 
They need a special appearance by Al Michaels and shout into the mic 'now the game is over'...😁
 
