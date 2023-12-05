Bookie, A new Chuck Lorre project with Sebastian Maniscalco.



It’s a comedy.



Synopsis: A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling and

his increasingly unstable clients, family, and co-workers.



Gambling is very hard to dramatize.

Very few gambling shows or movies have been successful.

James Caan, as The Gambler, was the best ever.



I’ve watched the first 2 episodes of Bookie and they have been entertaining.

They’ve kept the stories simple and they haven’t tried too hard to impress, which is why they’ve been good.

They’ve mostly concentrated on stories of the main characters and what they’ve been dealing with, which is plenty.



The show has also featured some celebrity cameos like Charlie Sheen and Ray Romano,

which can bolster the stories the same way it worked in Entourage.



Watch on HBO Max.

Also, you can search for it on bootleg theflixer.tv